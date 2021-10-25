Joe Biden: "Fuck"
Behind closed doors, the former Catholic school boy is quite profane, according to several current and former aides. "When he gets going he definitely...reason.com
Behind closed doors, the former Catholic school boy is quite profane, according to several current and former aides. "When he gets going he definitely...reason.com
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0