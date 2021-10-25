CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review: "Might be better than the movies"

By Sam Loveridge
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whisper it... Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game might be better than the movies. It's incredibly rare for a game to make me laugh as much as it does cry, but what Eidos Montreal has created here is something rather magical, both in terms of its story and its execution. Marvel's...

MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Is 'Spider-Man: Endgame' According to Director Jon Watts

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been hyped up to the point that many fans are expecting some kind of disappointment when their very elaborate and far-reaching theories and predictions don't materialize. After all we have been here before a few times in the last year, mainly thanks to the arrival of shows like WandaVision and Loki and the very over-ambitious plans that fans had for the finale of both series. There were theories about Mephisto appearing in both series, WandaVision's Paul Bettany teased working with an amazing actor he had never worked with before which turned out to be himself, and Loki's writer commenting that he had been given carte blanche to use pretty much any characters he wanted in the show had fans thinking that the series was going to turn into the Back to the Future of the Marvel Universe and were left disappointed when only a couple of familiar faces played a part in the series.
MOVIES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel#Movies#Galaxy Game#Nintendo Switch#Dlss#Eidos Montreal Publisher#Milano
GamesRadar+

Uncharted director working on a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" Marvel game

A new Marvel action-adventure game is coming from Amy Hennig, the original director of Uncharted, and her new AAA game studio. Marvel and Skydance New Media jointly revealed the new project today, which the official announcement describes as a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game" which will tell a "completely original story" set in a new take on the Marvel universe. In other words, don't expect an adaptation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but do be very excited about Hennig's new studio taking this on for their first project.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New The Witcher season 2 trailer teases the "end of days" and even more monsters

In case there was ever any doubt, The Witcher season 2 is aiming to be a darker, more monster-filled return trip to the Continent. The trailer for the sophomore year of the hit Netflix series sees Geralt and Ciri head to Kaer Morhen. That's all in aid of giving the Child of Surprise some much-needed training under the watchful eye of Henry Cavill’s monster hunter and the roving band of witchers, including Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) and Lambert (Paul Bullion).
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Eternals - could Celestial vomit bring mutants and the X-Men to the MCU?

Marvel Studios' upcoming Eternals film brings the cosmic Celestials into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way (literally, considering their colossal size), establishing a version of the Marvel Comics mythos around the Celestials and Eternals, in which the Celestials created the Eternals as part of their many eons-long experiments with evolution.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Thoma trailer shows the pyro shielder in action

The Genshin Impact Thoma trailer has arrived a few days ahead of the new four-star pyro shielder's impending release. Thoma will be available on the upcoming rerun banner for Hu Tao as one of her supporting four-stars. We first met Thoma when we set foot in Inazuma, and he's become a central character in the region's story through subsequent interactions with Raiden Shogun and Ayaka.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Avengers: Every Marvel superhero character ranked from worst to best

It’s staggering to think that 10 years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was yet to assemble any Avengers.Now, 24 films later and one TV show later, the series has introduced 27 world-saving characters.After the introduction of the originals – including Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow – it seemed unlikely that characters introduced in future films would rank alongside them. It turns out that assumption was wildly incorrect – thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and the MCU’s first female-led film Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, those originals have been given a run for their money.With...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3 pits Aloy against a huge Stormbird

While Horizon Forbidden West is still months away, Aloy's story continues each month in Titan Comics' Horizon Zero Dawn ongoing series, and we have a first look inside its third issue, November 10's Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3. The 'Liberation' story arc, part of Titan's larger Horizon Zero Dawn ongoing...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Creativity and risk are driving modern horror games – but where does the genre go next?

The room shifts ever so slightly to the right, back to centre, then left and back again. Lightbulbs flicker above, then pop like bubble wrap. A child's xylophone plays a looping, unsettling melody against the omnipresent purr of a ship's engine somewhere in the distance. You ease tentatively down the red carpeted aisle of the lunch hall as its bloated patrons moan through contorted expressions and slump to the floor before you. When the closing 10 minutes of a horror game evokes everything from Greek mythology to the works of Guillermo del Toro, Tim Burton, Hunter S. Thompson, and Roald Dahl in one swoop, it's doing something right. Little Nightmares is bloody terrifying, right to the very end.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

This Crab Game on Steam would make a great Netlix series

Crab Game is a new multiplayer romp on Steam where you play children's games until only one winner is left to claim a big cash prize. Sound familiar? Well, it must be one big coincidence then, because developer Dani insists that Crab Game isn't a video game adaptation of the popular Netflix series Squid Game. And how could it be? Crabs are nothing like squids, and one can only assume the games they play are totally different too.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite devs have "glammed up" Craig now

Halo Infinite's developers have commented on their feelings towards the attention surrounding the Brute called Craig. "The team has sort of a love-hate relationship with Craig," writes character and combat director Steve Dyck in a new blog post (thanks, Eurogamer). "While it was fun to see the community gravitate towards Craig, he unfortunately represented some content and systems that were not ready for prime time in that demo," the developer continues.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Phasmophobia's Nightmare mode includes a familiar creepypasta character

Careful if you venture out into Phasmophobia: Nightmare any time soon… turns out there's a very familiar frame creeping about the campsite. Last week we told you all about Phasmophobia: Nightmare, a new update coming to the cult hit ghosthunting game. At the time we didn't know much about the new mode beyond the fact it looked to be taking place outdoors at a campsite called Maple Lodge, and it will offer a Nightmare Difficulty, two new ghost types, and reworked difficulty levels.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

These Spider-Man: No Way Home 'leaks' are probably not real, but they look absolutely incredible

Try not to get your hopes up too much, but if these alleged Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks are real then they are the potential goldmine that fans have waited years for. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man suit, a redesigned Green Goblin costume, and more concept art all feature in a recent wave of supposed pre-production material leaked prior to No Way Home’s imminent second trailer.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

