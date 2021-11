Of all of the Marvel projects expected to come out in the coming years, fans are particularly curious to see what's in store for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The threequel is expected to have an interesting take on the Ant-Man mythos, one that will see its ensemble of characters crossing paths with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). That combination of elements definitely surprised Marvel fans when the film was first announced — but according to franchise star Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp in the movies, it will have some major ramifications.

