First look: Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos odds and lines

The Washington Football Team (2-5) is on the road Sunday of Week 8 for a showdown with the Denver Broncos (3-4). Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Washington vs. Broncos odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

: All Week 8 odds and lines

Washington’s 24-10 defeat at the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 marked its third consecutive loss. WFT actually led the game in time of possession (32:54 to 27:06) and outgained the Packers 430 to 304 in total yards but was plagued by inefficiencies on fourth down and in the red zone. Washington failed to come away with a single point from four trips inside Green Bay’s 20-yard line and turned the ball over three times on downs.

QB Taylor Heinicke tossed for 268 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception on 25-for-37 passing and also led the team with 95 yards on 10 carries. WR Terry McLaurin picked up 122 receiving yards on 7 catches from 12 targets.

Denver also took a loss in Week 7 as it was defeated 17-14 on the road at the Cleveland Browns in the Thursday night game. The Broncos were held off the scoresheet through the entirety of the first half and were dominated in time of possession throughout the game. The Broncos also struggled to get their ground game going as they finished with just 41 rushing yards to the Browns’ 182.

The Broncos have dropped four straight games straight up and against the spread since opening the season 3-0 SU/ATS. Washington has dropped back-to-back games as its scored just 23 combined points against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Packers.

Washington at Broncos odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 9:08 a.m. ET.

Money line: Washington +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Broncos -175 (bet $175 to win $100)

Washington +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Broncos -175 (bet $175 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Washington +3.5, -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Broncos -3.5, +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Washington +3.5, -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Broncos -3.5, +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5, O: -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

ML : Washington 2-5 | Broncos 3-4

: Washington 2-5 | Broncos 3-4 ATS : Washington 1-6 | Broncos 3-4

: Washington 1-6 | Broncos 3-4 O/U: Washington 4-3 | Broncos 2-5

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW21 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Washington at Broncos head-to-head

Washington and Denver have only met 14 times in the all-time series since 1970 with each team picking up seven victories. They alternated wins and losses in their last six games dating back to 2001 with Washington winning 27-11 most recently at home in 2017.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Andrew Reid on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).