Colorado State

First look: Colorado at Oregon odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 7 days ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) and Oregon Ducks (6-1, 3-1) meet for a Saturday afternoon game in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 crossover battle at Autzen Stadium is slated to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Colorado vs. Oregon odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Colorado heads to Eugene off a disappointing 26-3 loss at California Saturday. An inept Buffaloes offense cranked out just 104 total yards and seven first downs as UC lost its fifth game in its last six tries. Colorado now ranks 125th in the nation in scoring (15.1 points per game).

The Ducks slipped by UCLA, 34-31, Saturday and have now won back-to-back games – both by one score – since losing at Stanford Oct. 2. Oregon outscored UCLA, 28-3, over the middle quarters, but the Ducks were nearly undone by a pair of late-game interceptions. UO now returns to Autzen Stadium in search of a 17th consecutive victory on home turf.

Colorado at Oregon odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Colorado +1100 (bet $100 to win $1,100) | Oregon -3000 (bet $3,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colorado +24.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Oregon -24.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Colorado 2-5 | Oregon 6-1
  • ATS: Colorado 2-5 | Oregon 2-5
  • O/U: Colorado 2-5 | Oregon 3-4

Colorado at Oregon head-to-head

The Ducks and Buffs are meeting on the gridiron for the 23rd time. Oregon has won seven of the last eight meetings and is 13-9 in a series that dates back to 1949.

The Ducks are 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases surprising top 6 rankings after Week 9

Kirk Herbstreit called Ohio State’s 33-24 win over Penn State Saturday night, and he was certainly impressed. The College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed for the first time this season on Tuesday night; however, Herbstreit revealed his new top 6 rankings after the Buckeyes win over the Nittany Lions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutchinson News

First look: Northwestern at Michigan odds and lines

The Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) tussle in a Big Ten crossover game Saturday at noon ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Below, we look at the Northwestern vs. Michigan odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Golf Digest

Anonymous SEC coaches sounded off on Florida after their blowout loss to Georgia this weekend and it was a bloodbath

You’d be hard pressed to find a colder program in all of FBS than the Florida Gators. Thought to be an SEC contender at the season’s opening whistle, the Gators entered October 3-1, their only loss to a little team called Alabama. They’re now leaving it 4-4 following a grisly 34-7 beatdown at the hands of Georgia on Saturday. If you thought trailing the Bulldogs 27-0 at The Swamp entering the fourth quarter was ugly, however, just wait. It gets worse.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Our AP top 25: Where Auburn, Iowa and Michigan ended up after a fun Saturday

The first five teams on my weekly AP top 25 ballot remain unchanged. Georgia has been a clear No. 1, and that’s obviously the same after the Bulldogs crushed Florida in Jacksonville. I picked the Bulldogs to win the SEC at the start of the season, and I feel even better about that prediction after seeing them in person yesterday. Georgia is excellent —maybe the only great team this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
