After posting up three UFC finishes in 66 days, Khamzat Chimaev, overcame a bout with COVID-19 to make his return at UFC 267 and put the promotion’s #11 ranked 170-pounder, Jingliang Li, to sleep with a rear-naked choke in the first-round. Chimaev got his takedown, yelled at Dana White, advanced his position, and then finished the fight without absorbing a single strike. Not only does Khamzat remain undefeated, but he also takes “The Leech’s” spot in the rankings. It seems as though Chimaev is just as dangerous as he ever was.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO