First look: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals odds and lines

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Week 8 of the NFL season will kick off with the Green Bay Packers (6-1) taking on the Arizona Cardinals (7-0). Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. Thursday night at State Farm Stadium. Below, we look at the Packers vs. Cardinals odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Packers have won their last six games. They have been great since a 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. They are coming off a 24-10 Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team. QB Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the victory. Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game this season except the season opener. He has 15 total this season to go along with three interceptions.

The Cardinals are the only team hotter than the Packers as they are undefeated this season. They have scored over 30 points in six of their seven games this season and have allowed 20 or fewer points in six of seven. They are fourth in the league in scoring and tied for first in scoring defense. QB Kyler Murray has 17 touchdown passes this season to go with five interceptions.

Packers at Cardinals odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Packers +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Cardinals -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Packers +3.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Packers -3.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Packers 6-1 | Cardinals 7-0
  • ATS: Packers 6-1 | Cardinals 6-1
  • O/U: Packers 2-5 | Cardinals 3-4

Packers at Cardinals head-to-head

This is the 76th time the two teams meet, dating back to 1921, including three postseason matchups. The Packers lead the all-time series 45-26-4, but the Cardinals have won the last three times they have played each other and four out of the last five.

The Packers have not won a game in Arizona since Week 17 of the 2009 season. Arizona has won the last three games against the Packers in State Farm Stadium, which includes two playoff games that went to overtime.

They last faced each other in 2018 in Green Bay. The Cardinals came away with a 20-17 win.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

