CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

On Air Today: Forecasting the 2021 Local Election

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can we expect in Orange County on Election Night this year?...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge starts Rittenhouse trial with trivia and lectures

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial opened jury selection Monday with a round of “Jeopardy!”-like trivia, assured potential jurors he doesn’t have COVID-19 and reached back to the fall of the Roman Empire to emphasize the gravity of their duty. Kenosha County Circuit Judge...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Elections
Orange County, NC
Government
The Hill

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision. “In...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Night#Forecasting#Air Today

Comments / 0

Community Policy