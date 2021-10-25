A new way to organize cancer mutations could lead to better treatment matches for patients

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that the results of a multi-center study of 148 inoperable pancreatic cancer patients treated with MRIdian SMART (MR-guided stereotactic adaptive radiation therapy) were presented as part of the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the world's largest radiation oncology society, held October 24-27, 2021 in Chicago. The results, presented on October 27 by Michael Chuong, M.D., medical director of radiation oncology at the Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, demonstrated improvement in overall survival and quality of life. Findings showed longer median survival of 26 months compared to 12-15 months typically seen in patients receiving chemotherapy and standard radiation therapy. The 2-year overall survival was over 50 percent, which is more than double the expected 2-year rate of 20 percent with lower dose radiation.
