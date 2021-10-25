CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new way to organize cancer mutations could lead to better treatment matches for patients

By Jacqulyne Robichaux
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jacqulyne Robichaux, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. (THE CONVERSATION) There are many types of cancer treatments. But which ones work best varies from patient to patient. Currently, doctors determine which...

Most Lung Cancer Patients Who Never Smoked Have Targetable Mutations

Most never smokers who develop lung cancer have tumor mutations that may make them eligible for targeted therapies, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. This finding underscores the importance of tumor genomic testing to help guide treatment. Lung cancer is the second most common...
Research breakthrough could mean better treatment for patients with most deadly form of brain tumor

Scientists studying the most common and aggressive type of brain tumor in adults have discovered a new way of analyzing diseased and healthy cells from the same patient. Crucially, the work which has been funded by the charity Brain Tumor Research could pave the way for truly personalized treatment for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Only 25% of patients with this type of brain tumor survive for more than one year and just 5% live for more than five years.
Misleading Study Says CBD Oil Could Lead to Tumor Regression in Cancer Patients; Here’s Why Alternative Therapies Are so Dangerous

Alternative Therapies: Don’t Believe Everything You Read on the Internet. Despite the publication of a recent study, there’s no scientific evidence that suggests the self-administration of CBD oil could contribute to tumor regression in cancer patients. A recent study documents the experience of a woman in her 80s with non-small...
A new understanding of cancer resistance to treatment

New research has revealed the differences in mechanism behind cancer's resistance to the major class of anti-cancer drugs known as nucleoside analogs. Nucleosides are molecules containing the genomic information that can be chemically modified into so-called nucleoside analogs to cause them to inhibit DNA formation in cancer cells, causing the cells to die. However, the presence of the enzyme SAMHD1 aids the cancer's resistance to this treatment.
Fujitsu and Aichi Cancer Center Develop AI System to Offer Patients Personalized Cancer Treatment

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI ML) technologies now have the capacity to transform patients personalized cancer treatment. Aichi Cancer Center and Fujitsu Limited announced the development of an AI solution able to select effective medical treatment from a wide range of drugs based on patients’ individual cancer types and various genomic variants.
How a New Six-Minute Treatment Could Improve Memory in Dementia Patients

There are plenty of ways you can protect your memory as you age, including maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and staying active in your community. But what if you could improve your memory in mere minutes? According to a new study conducted by researchers at Durham University in England, a new six-minute treatment could help patients with dementia and other brain disorders improve their memory. "I wasn't sure it would make a difference, but to be honest I think it did. After a few weeks I noticed that my sleeping pattern was better, I felt more relaxed and I had more energy," says study participant Tracy Sloan.
UVM Cancer Center research leads to potential malignant mesothelioma treatment

First-of-Its-Kind Clinical Trial. Joins Only 1% of Research Discoveries to Advance to Clinical Trial Stage. Vermont Business Magazine Linked to occupational asbestos exposure, malignant mesothelioma (MM) is an aggressive cancer arising primarily from the outer lining of the lungs with a dismal five-year survival rate of only five to 10 percent. Since 2004, only two therapies have been approved for the treatment of MM, which affects about 3,000 people a year in the United States.
Careful Patient Monitoring Critical in Emerging Lung Cancer Treatments

Antoinette Wozniak, MD, FACP, FASCO, outlines the importance of careful patient monitoring in lung cancer and emerging therapy options expected to change the treatment landscape. As multiple novel therapies have entered the arena as potential first-line options, the best practices for managing toxicities related to frontline targeted therapy and immunotherapy...
New AI can predict virus mutations and help create more effective treatments and vaccines

Researchers have developed a new method that uses artificial intelligence to foresee the most likely mutations of pathogens like SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The new research has implications for the rapid development of vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests that would be much less likely to be impacted by new or emerging variants of concern.
New Treatment for HPV-Associated Oral Cancer

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that a new, shorter treatment for patients with HPV-associated oropharynx cancer leads to excellent disease control and fewer side effects, compared to standard treatment. The new treatment employs minimally invasive surgery and half the standard dose of radiation therapy, compared to current treatments. The new...
New cancer treatment may reawaken the immune system

Immunotherapy is a promising strategy to treat cancer by stimulating the body’s own immune system to destroy tumor cells, but it only works for a handful of cancers. In a new study from MIT, researchers found a new way to jump-start the immune system to attack tumors, which they hope could allow immunotherapy to be used against more types of cancer.
Could your gut microbes hinder your cancer treatment? A new first-in-human trial investigates

(THE CONVERSATION) Could the poop of some cancer patients hold the key to treating certain cancers in all people?. What does cancer have to do with poop? In the past few years, researchers around the world, including us, have realized that the gut bacteria – what we call the gut microbiome – of cancer patients may hold the key to improving cancer therapies for patients. Exactly how this happens is unclear, but may be linked to the ability of gut bacteria to boost our natural immune responses.
HRAS Mutations in Head and Neck Cancer

The significance of studying strategies that target HRAS mutations in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Victoria Meucci Villaflor, MD: How does this paper add to the understanding of HRAS mutations in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma? Dr Perez, what are your thoughts?. Cesar Perez, MD: We definitely have...
Hall Breaks Down Treatment Sequencing for Patients With Medullary Thyroid Cancer

Twelve months following a thyroidectomy with bilateral central neck dissection and later declining systemic therapy, a 58-year-old man with medullary thyroid cancer was no longer asymptomatic. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Richard D. Hall, MD, MS, associate professor, University of Virginia School of Medicine, UVA Health in Charlottesville,...
Enhancing Cancer Patient Treatment and Care: Ringling College Continues to Develop VR Project with Moffitt Cancer Center

Ringling VR students and the acclaimed Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa teamed up in 2019 to develop creative content for digital healthcare technologies, including virtual reality, animations for patient education, and training videos for physicians. Patients receiving radiation treatments, for example, are now able to immerse themselves in VR and experience what the treatments will be like before they happen.
New Outcomes Data Demonstrating Prolonged Survival for Inoperable Pancreatic Cancer Patients Presented at Leading Radiation Oncology Meeting

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that the results of a multi-center study of 148 inoperable pancreatic cancer patients treated with MRIdian SMART (MR-guided stereotactic adaptive radiation therapy) were presented as part of the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the world's largest radiation oncology society, held October 24-27, 2021 in Chicago. The results, presented on October 27 by Michael Chuong, M.D., medical director of radiation oncology at the Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, demonstrated improvement in overall survival and quality of life. Findings showed longer median survival of 26 months compared to 12-15 months typically seen in patients receiving chemotherapy and standard radiation therapy. The 2-year overall survival was over 50 percent, which is more than double the expected 2-year rate of 20 percent with lower dose radiation.
Around 90–95% cases of cancer are related to lifestyle

Cancer has been a deadly disease throughout the history of mankind. Although treatments for cancer like chemotherapy are fairly new, cancer has always affected people since centuries ago. The awareness for cancer is much more common nowadays compared to earlier days. Awareness of cancer is good, but prevention of cancer is equally important for all people.

