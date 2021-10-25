A new way to organize cancer mutations could lead to better treatment matches for patients

There are plenty of ways you can protect your memory as you age, including maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and staying active in your community. But what if you could improve your memory in mere minutes? According to a new study conducted by researchers at Durham University in England, a new six-minute treatment could help patients with dementia and other brain disorders improve their memory. "I wasn't sure it would make a difference, but to be honest I think it did. After a few weeks I noticed that my sleeping pattern was better, I felt more relaxed and I had more energy," says study participant Tracy Sloan.

