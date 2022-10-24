Feeling Festive! Stars at Pumpkin Patches Over the Years

It’s the second most wonderful time of the year! As the warm weather ends and the leaves begin to change colors, celebrities are just like Us and embrace fall with open arms from September through November.

To get into the Halloween spirit early, stars including Jennifer Lopez , Paris Hilton , Robin Thicke , Gwen Stefani and Busy Phillips have been known to make trips to local pumpkin patches either solo or with their families. One celeb-favorite haunt is Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles, which draws a crowd each year for its pumpkin village, pony rides, straw maze, petting zoo and more fun-filled outdoor activities.

Even the Queen of Halloween herself, Heidi Klum , has paid many a visit to Mr. Bones with her children, Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou (whom she shares with ex-husband Seal ), ahead of her annual star-studded party. ( Us Weekly broke the news that Klum forwent the bash in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

James Van Der Beek and his family also love a good pumpkin patch — and fall in general.

“I grew up back East in Connecticut where the leaves would change colors. I miss that smell. I really do miss it,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, who shares Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek , exclusively told Us in September 2020 after moving from L.A. to Texas . “Also Halloween and seeing Halloween through my kids’ eyes, how excited they get about the costumes. I was that kid. I made all my costumes by hand months in advance.”

Not every pumpkin patch trip has to involve the whole family though. Take Miley Cyrus for example: in October 2019, fresh off her split from Liam Hemsworth , the ever-independent Hannah Montana alum took a seat on a bale of hale and posed by herself in front of a wall of pumpkins . She then took things one step further.

“What kind of f--kin pumpkin patch is this?!?!” Cyrus captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding a phallic-shaped gourd in front of her groin at the time. “I named him Gourd-en Ramsey for obvious reasons.”

