The English are one of the most straightforward Age of Empires IV civilisations, in that Relic has stated in the past they were designed in a way that closely matches civ design in past Age of Empires games. This means they should be one of the more familiar civs for player’s of past games to try out, and indeed they are rated one out of three stars on the in-game difficulty tracker.

