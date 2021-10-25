CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Takeaways From the Buccaneers' 38-3 Triumph Over Bears

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 7 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers flat-out dominated the Chicago Bears en route to the team's best start in franchise history, standing at 6-1 with a strong grip on the first-place ranking in the NFC South entering Week 8.

You can find AllBucs' takeaways from the Bucs' 38-3 victory below.

Takeaways, takeaways, takeaways

Tampa Bay generated seven turnover-worthy plays on Sunday and successfully took the ball away five times, six if you include a turnover-on-downs. Four of those turnovers occurred in the first half, which led to a Buccaneers' halftime lead of 35-3.

Jason Pierre-Paul, who is playing through nagging injuries, led the team with two sacks, one of which being a strip-sack. Shaquil Barrett had his hands on a few big plays as well, posting three tackles, a strip-sack of his own, and a fumble recovery. Dee Delaney, Jordan Whitehead and Pierre Desir all tallied interceptions.

This is why the Buccaneers won on Sunday. The Bucs started drives on Chicago's side of the field on five of their eight first-half possessions and scored touchdowns on four of them (missing a field goal on the lone non-score).

Apart from taking the ball away, Tampa Bay was able to apply ample pressure on Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, sacking him four times, forcing three interceptions and limiting Fields to 184 passing yards. As a result, Chicago only put three points on the board, despite the Bucs taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

The only downside from Tampa Bay's defensive performance was an uncharacteristic 143 rushing yards given up. The Bucs had the opportunity to cement their defense as one of five in NFL history to keep opponents under 60 rushing yards per game through seven games by holding Chicago to 91 yards or less but instead will come up seven yards per game short of the mark.

Is it far to say Tom Brady's historic performance was slightly underwhelming?

I'm prepared to be ostracized for suggesting that Tom Brady's four-touchdown, record-setting day at Raymond James Stadium was one of his worth performances of the season from an accuracy standpoint.

Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach the 600 touchdown mark with a first-quarter pass to Mike Evans. Brady also became the third quarterback in history to post 200 completions and 20 touchdowns across the first seven games of season, joining Peyton Manning (2013) and Andrew Luck (2018) according to Adam Schefter.

However, Brady only completed 55.6 percent of his passes on Sunday, his second-worst single-game mark of the career. AllBucs counted seven incompletions as a result of an inaccurate pass, four of which were targeting receivers in the end zone.

Brady is playing miraculously, this takeaway isn't meant to diminish that fact and I'll admit it's nitpicky. To give him credit, Brady's best pass of the day was also one of his best this year, a perfectly-placed deep shot to Evans in the second quarter.

But Brady's performance against Chicago was far from his peak play so far this year, and it's scary to imagine how well Brady will play when the Bucs' offense is at full strength.

You guessed it: More secondary injuries

This is the fifth week in a row that we've included a Buccaneers' defensive injury in our takeaways, and the fourth week in that span that injuries occurred within the team's secondary.

Week 7 starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Dee Delaney exited in the second half with various injuries and did not return. Dean momentarily left the game in the second quarter with a hand injury and was sidelined once again in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. Delaney went out in the third quarter with an ankle injury of his own.

Head coach Bruce Arians described Dean's shoulder injury as "fine" after the game but had no details to share regarding Delaney's ankle. The Buccaneers were without three cornerbacks on Sunday in Richard Sherman, Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting, and those players aren't expected to return before the team's bye week making Dean, Delaney and the rest of the cornerback room's health extremely important for Week 8.

Jaelon Darden explodes onto the scene with his opening punt return

Following Jaydon Mickens' release this past week, Jaelon Darden became the Buccaneers' de-facto starting returner on kicks and punts. The fourth-round draft pick returned two kicks for 24 yards on average and one punt for four yards against the Rams in Week 3 after Mickens suffered an injury.

In his first return as a starter, Darden quickly gained recognition with a 43-yard scamper to the Bears' 35-yard line. The Buccaneers capitalized with a Leonard Fournette rushing touchdown two plays later.

Darden's punt return is the longest of the season so far across the entire NFL, and is the longest punt return by a Buccaneer since Bernard Reedy's 44-yard gain during the 2017 season. Darden would earn a rush on an end-around later in the game, which he took for 11 yards and a first down in the second quarter.

Bucs clean up penalties tremendously

Tampa Bay committed just one penalty for 10 yards on Sunday, a third quarter holding call on guard Aaron Stinnie. Otherwise, the Buccaneers avoided getting flagged throughout the rest of the game.

It's only one showing and the Bucs will need to build upon the effort, but this is a tremendous step in the right direction for the team. The Buccaneers' lowest penalty tally of the season prior to Week 7 was six against Miami, while the lowest penalty yards given up (41) came against Los Angeles.

The Bucs are currently the eighth-most penalized team in the NFL, which could come back to bite them down the road in big games unless they cut down on flags. But Tampa Bay's performance against Chicago should inspire confidence that the team can get on track and become more disciplined.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jaydon Mickens
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Rams#American Football#Tampa Bay
AllBucs

Buccaneers Place Cornerback on Injured Reserve

First it was Sean Murphy-Bunting. Now, it's Carlton Davis III heading to injured reserve. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that Davis has been placed on IR. Davis will miss the next three weeks, at minimum, but he will not count against the 53-man roster. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBucs

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman Out for a 'Couple Weeks'; Won't Go on IR

It seems like there is a new injury occurrence every week for the Buccaneers secondary. This time, it's the recently-acquired Richard Sherman who has been added to the list. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported that Sherman would miss time after an early exit during the Thursday night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Rapoport didn't specify how long Sherman would be out, but he cleared things up Monday morning. Per Rapoport, Sherman will miss a couple weeks and the Bucs will not place him on injured reserve.
NFL
AllBucs

Arians Unsure of Timeline for Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown's Injury

It could be shortly after their Week 9 bye, it could be further down the road. One way or another, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown's sprained ankle appears to have been more than a one-week injury. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared on Wednesday that he's unable to...
NFL
AllBucs

Report: Bucs 'Will Definitely Investigate' Stephon Gilmore's Availability

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be adding yet another former All-Pro cornerback to their roster less than a week after signing former All-Pro corner Richard Sherman. Per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the Bucs are one of the teams that "will definitely investigate" the availability of former New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
NFL
AllBucs

Report: Buccaneers to Work Out Free Agent Linebacker

The Buccaneers have been dealing with a lot of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. The entire starting secondary has missed time and to make matters worse, Lavonte David sprained his ankle during the Bucs' Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. David's injury has been labeled as...
NFL
CBS Boston

Ryan Shazier Says Tom Brady’s Comment On Defensive Players Was ‘Ignorant’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football this week to have a little fun. He ended up hurting some feelings. The quarterback made a lighthearted comment — mostly in jest — about defensive players not being smart enough to play on offense. “Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms? I mean, you wonder why they play defense, and after about two minutes, you go, ‘Yup, they can never be an offensive player,'” Brady said. “So, you know, defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car, you know? Just get...
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
182
Followers
511
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy