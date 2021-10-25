CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Chance for rain, storm goes up later this week

By Nicole Bennett
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
Chance for rain, storm goes up later this week (NOAA)

The chance for rain and storms will increase throughout the week as a cold front heads our way.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says that while most of metro Atlanta could see rain, it is areas in northeast Georgia that could potentially see the strongest storms.

We’re showing you the timing of the rain and storms in Georgia on 95.5 WSB.

Here is what you need to know for today:

  • There is a Level 1 risk for strong, isolated storms for northeast Georgia
  • Damaging winds possible
  • Chance for rain and storms goes up later this week

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

