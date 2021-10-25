CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bon Iver Map Out Spring 2022 U.S. Tour, First Trek in 3 Years

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
Following a weekend where Bon Iver fully returned to the stage for the first time in over two years, Justin Vernon and company have mapped out a U.S. tour that will begin in spring 2022.

The southern half of the amphitheater trek kicks off March 30th in Mesa, Arizona, through an April 15th gig in Miami, with the second leg beginning June 3rd at Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and concluding June 25th at Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit.

Bon Iver — featuring Vernon alongside current bandmates Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick — performed a pair of concerts this past weekend at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Bon Iver, Bon Iver; a reissue of that 2011 album is due out March 25th, 2022, complete with five songs from Bon Iver’s AIR Studios session and an essay penned by noted fan Phoebe Bridgers.

Dijon will serve as the opening act for the first half of the trek, with Bonny Light Horseman onboard for the second half. Bon Iver last toured in 2019 in support of their 2019 LP i, i , with the band playing arenas like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Bon Iver Tour Dates

March 30 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
April 1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
April 2 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
April 3 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
April 8 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
April 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
April 12 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
April 14 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
April 15 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
June 3 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
June 7 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
June 8 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition
June 10 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
June 11 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
June 12 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
June 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
June 18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
June 21 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
June 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 25 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

