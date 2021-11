After several DUIs, this driver is required to use an ignition interlock device that is connected to her car in Chatham, Mass. Alcohol-impaired driving kills on average 10,000 people every year. Requiring drivers convicted of a DUI to install ignition interlock devices (IID) in their vehicles to prevent recidivism has garnered wide consensus among traffic safety experts and practitioners. Currently, 30 states have statutes requiring IIDs for all alcohol-DUI offenders, including first-time offenders. While the effectiveness of the devices has been established when certain best practices are followed, some persistent concerns and limitations remain regarding existing state IID laws and their enforcement and implementation. The federal government is exploring the possibility of a similar but less invasive universal technology that would screen all potential drivers for impairment before they can operate a vehicle.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO