A routine traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation led to a charge of possession of fraudulent government documents being filed against a 29-year-old New Hope, Pennsylvania, man after he was stopped by police on Oct. 17 on Route 518, just outside the Hopewell Borough border. An investigation revealed that the temporary license plate and vehicle registration card for the Volkswagen van he was driving were fraudulent, according to reports.

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO