Disney’s new Genie service debuted recently as a guide to help guests maximize their day in the parks. This free guide is a real-time wait time tracker that monitors when lines are low to suggest that guests head to a particular attraction at the best time. WDWNT’s own Eric Morton wanted to put this Genie to the test and see if the suggestions really did maximize what guests can do while minimizing wait times. Check out our video on our YouTube channel, or find it right here:

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO