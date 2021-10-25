CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluff Pulp Market By Raw Material (SBSK and NBSK) and By End Use (Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence, Feminine Hygiene) - Forecast 2021-2031

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Fluff pulp is used in personal care and absorbent hygiene products such as feminine care, baby diapers, air-laid & specialty products, and adult incontinence products. All these products are expected to witness strong growth in the future, and are expected to fuel the global fluff pulp market during the forecast...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Optical Connectivity Solutions Market By Type (Hardware, Software) and By Application (Electric Substation, Wind Power, Mining) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Optical Connectivity Solutions Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. With rapid pace of technologies such as mobile computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, data centers have witnessed a significant growth in the recent years which prominently escalates the demand of optical connectivity solutions. These solutions are gaining strong impetus for their ability to maximize the overall operations efficiency of a data center.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Metering System Market By Usage (Charging Systems, Laboratory Equipment Used in Industry) and By House Appliances (Smartwatches, Hot Water Meters, Water Purifier Meter) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Mobile Metering System Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Mobile metering system is a technology which involves the recording of metering data...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | 3M , Angelica , Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size study, by Usability (Low-type Disposable Gowns, Average-type Disposable Gowns, Premium-type Disposable Gowns), by Product (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), by Risk Type (Low-risk gowns, Moderate-risk gowns, High-risk gowns), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Disposable Hospital Gowns market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Disposable Hospital Gowns market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

ISM Report Shows Raw Materials Prices Up, On-Time Delivery Down

The increasing price of inputs, port delays and inventory backlogs reported were consistent with the trends seen in previous reports. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Chopper Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% through 2030

The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights. The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Personal Mobility Devices Market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study projects the personal mobility devices market to rise at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030. The market is expected to witness high demand for canes, crutches, wheelchairs, and other devices. Besides this, experts at FMI forecast the sales of mobility scooters to surge, driven by the increasing demand for innovative modes of transport.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Breadfruit Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | M. Levin & Co, Tropical Fruit Company, Kada Online Pvt

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Breadfruit Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

India Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

A cold chain indicates the transportation and warehousing of temperature-sensitive products from the point of origin to the end of consumption, which increases shelf life and prevents spoilage. Today, the cold chain industry in India is rising from a nascent scaffold, making it one of the encouraging fields in the warehousing and logistics industry. Moreover, thus far, cold storage facilities in India had only been limited mainly to storing perishable horticulture produce such as fruits and vegetables but now have expanded to numerous other products as well. According to Renub Research new report, India Cold Chain Market is expected to reach US$ 53.07 Billion by 2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pulse Generator Market is Going to Boom | Tektronix, Keithley, Rohde & Schwarz

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pulse Generator Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pulse Generator market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Marine Collagen Market Is Set To Grow $1,186.7 Million at 7.0% CAGR By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Collagen Market was valued at USD 696.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,186.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Calibration Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, In-Situ

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Calibration Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OMEGA Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Hanna Instruments, Eutech Instruments, In-Situ & Sensorex etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mozzarella Cheese Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Mozzarella Cheese Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Mozzarella Cheese Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Mozzarella Cheese Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Plastic Pails Market is projected to reach over US$ 656 Mn by 2030

Future Market Insight's recent report on the global plastic pails market predicts that the market is scheduled to cross a threshold of US$ 656 Mn, expanding at a positive rate across the assessment period 2020-2030. Manufactures are increasingly looking for alternatives to mainstream packaging in order to overcome bulk packaging...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Study Carrels Market By Shape (Round, Rectangle, Square) and By Price (Premium, Medium, Economy) - Forecast 2021-2031

Study carrels are usually found in enterprise offices, education organizations, and residential dwellings. These study carrels are mainly made of wood, and available in various sizes, globally. Study carrels are also designed with inbuilt charger-connecting ports which help candidates to connect their electronic device (laptops, mobiles, tablets) chargers to ports. Moreover, universities prefer to install customized study carrels with their requirements that vary, such as height, working space, base structure, and overall shape. Study carrels are quite helpful for the storage of books and study material.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Railcar Spill Containment Materials Market By Type (Fiberglass, Galvanized Steel, Stainless Steel) and By Application (Railcar Track Pans, Spill Containment, Self-Standing Bulk Bags) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Railcar Spill Containment Materials Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Railcar Spill Containment Materials over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The Railcar...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Insulation Tester Market By Operation Type (Fixed, Portable, Handheld) and By Application (Electrical installation, Cabling, Motors) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Insulation Tester Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The global insulation tester market is nearing maturity and innovations in terms of technology...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Plant-based Dairy Market By Product (Plant Based Milk, Plant Based Frozen Desserts, Plant Based Butter) and By End Use (B2B , B2C) - Forecast 2021-2031

The plant based dairy market revenue totalled US$ 11 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The overall plant based dairy market is expected to reach US$ 32 Bn by 2031 end, growing at a CAGR of around 11%. The demand for plant based dairy product will accelerate with top 5 providers holding 65% of plant based dairy market in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Construction Equipment Market By Equipment (Excavators, Crawlers Excavators, Wheeled Excavators) and By End Use (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry) - Forecast 2021-2031

The construction equipment market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Construction equipment is specially designed machinery used to perform construction operations in various industries such as mining, construction, ports, manufacturing, and forestry, among others. This equipment is used for various functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Cheese Cultures Market By Cultures (Ripening, Protective Cultures, Kosher) and By Application (Strains, Cultures Compounding) - Forecast 2021-2031

The demand for Cheese Cultures worldwide has significantly taken off, predominantly driven by the trend of food traceability by the new-age consumers seeking healthy alternatives. Consumers across various regions are envisioned to invest highly in Cheese Cultures owing to the convenience factor associated with it. Consumers across the globe are looking for easy-to-make and ready-to-eat food products, owing to a fast-paced lifestyle and lack of time in preparing elaborate meals.
AGRICULTURE

