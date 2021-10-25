AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

The global AI-based Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 152.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for the market is mainly driven by the application of artificial intelligence in different sectors, such as entertainment, education, health, transport, and utilities.AI-based Sensors Market Size – USD 11.76 billion in 2019, AI Sensors Market Growth - CAGR of 37.8%, Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Trends –Advancement in technology.Owing to rapid urbanization and digitalization globally, end-user sectors like manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive and transport have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems for operating. AI-based sensors are being used across these industries as they help in automating processes, help in maintaining product quality, and help in producing more efficient products. . Artificial intelligence for the analysis of sensors enables predictions and classifications by using sensor signals as compared to other physics-based models. This latest innovation can be witnessed in the application of medical diagnosis and predictive management.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO