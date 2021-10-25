CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Increasing adoption of AI-enabled digital health technology and increasing focus to reduce clinical trial costs and duration are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital technology is a key factor driving global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market revenue growth. Increasing use of AI-enabled...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

AI-based Sensors Market : Magnificent Possibilities, Growth with Detailed Industry Study, Detailed Analysis, Business Outlook and Forecast to 2020 - 2028

The global AI-based Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 152.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for the market is mainly driven by the application of artificial intelligence in different sectors, such as entertainment, education, health, transport, and utilities.AI-based Sensors Market Size – USD 11.76 billion in 2019, AI Sensors Market Growth - CAGR of 37.8%, Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Trends –Advancement in technology.Owing to rapid urbanization and digitalization globally, end-user sectors like manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive and transport have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems for operating. AI-based sensors are being used across these industries as they help in automating processes, help in maintaining product quality, and help in producing more efficient products. . Artificial intelligence for the analysis of sensors enables predictions and classifications by using sensor signals as compared to other physics-based models. This latest innovation can be witnessed in the application of medical diagnosis and predictive management.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

The Fastest-Growing Service-Based Industries in 2021

The service-based industry has seen some interesting changes in the past few years that will continue to shape the market for years to come. A report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected that every year, more than 300,000 new jobs will be created in this sector with an average growth rate of 20% until 2022. One of the most important drivers for this trend is increasing demand from millennials who are looking for a higher quality work-life balance which can be offered through services rather than traditional manufacturing or knowledge-based economy sectors.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

lithium-ion battery recycling Market Size to be Worth USD 3,482.8 Million Growing at 22.1% CAGR till 2027; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by Emergen Research

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Population Health Management Solutions Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate With Top Key Players Are I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, ETC

The global population health management solutions market is forecasted to be worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Rising Adoption of High Power Industrial Burners Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2031

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global high power industrial burners market is projected to be valued at around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Compact design, quite operation, coupled with low capital cost are the prime reasons adding to extensive use of high power industrial burners.
INDUSTRY
starvedrock.media

Venzee Signs New Upfront Revenue-Based Contract with Enterprise Solution Provider

Significant Mesh Connector™ Purchase Provides Content Distribution Scale, Speed, and Competitive Advantage in Rapidly Changing Supply Chain Market. CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee'' or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, is pleased to announce an upfront revenue-based contract with a leading global provider of digital product content solutions.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Long Steel Market Share, Demand, Research Methodology, Revenue and Growing Industry research of Long Steel - Emergen Research

Long Steel Market Size – USD 526.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from automotive industry. The Global Long Steel Market Research Report 2021 published by Emergen Research offers a critical overview of the overall market with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The report further provides an in-depth examination of the key aspects of the industry including factors influencing revenue growth of the industry, regulatory framework, technological and product advancements, growth prospects, along with an impact analysis of the drivers and restraints.
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

Graylog Security provides security teams with ML-based anomaly detection solutions

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management and SIEM solutions, is announcing Graylog Security. Designed to overcome legacy Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) challenges, Graylog’s cybersecurity platform makes security analysts’ jobs easier. With SIEM, Anomaly Detection, and User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) capabilities, Graylog’s security solution will provide...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Exxact Partners with SoftIron to Provide Ceph-based Software Defined Storage Solutions

Exxact Corporation a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions and SoftIron, the world-leader in task-specific data infrastructure solutions announced their partnership to create solutions for the modern-day enterprise that make software-defined storage (SDS) simple. Data center infrastructure is rapidly evolving to meet the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Emerging Algae-Based Cosmetics Market Offers New Revenue Stream for This Company

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Algae has received a ton of media attention lately because of its potent nutritional profile and a natural ability to absorb carbon emissions and other harmful gases from the atmosphere. It’s poised to become a powerful ally both in the fight against climate change and the push for safer, healthier consumer products.
CELEBRITIES
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena-based Artificial Intelligence Company Develops Software To Find Patients for Clinical Trials in Minutes

Pasadena-based Deep 6 AI, which supplies clinical trial acceleration software to help defeat disease and get life-saving therapies to market faster, has launched Deep 6 for Life Sciences, a novel suite of AI software solutions for life science sponsors and contact research organizations. Using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to mine the...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Clinical Trial Software Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

Rising prevalance infectious and chronic diseases and increasing technological advancement in clinical trials are some key factors driving global clinical trial software market revenue growth. The global clinical trial software market size reached USD 900.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.6%, during the...
COMPUTERS
dvrplayground.com

Clinical Trial Management CTM Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Parexel, BioClinica

The Clinical Trial Management CTM market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Clinical Trial Management CTM Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Clinical Trial Management CTM market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Exosystems Raises $3.9 Million Series A Funding, on Mission to Provide AI-based Digital Care for Musculoskeletal System

Exosystems, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital healthcare company and a member of Born2Global Centre, has succeeded in attracting Series A funding worth USD 3.9 million from SBI Investment, Laguna Investment, and Korea Technology Finance Corporation. With the addition of the new investments, the company has now amassed a total of USD 4.5 million in funding.
HEALTH
just-auto.com

Versatile Launches AI and IoT-Based Solution for Construction Process Optimization

Concept: American construction and industrial process startup Versatile has launched CraneView, an AI and IoT-based solution for construction process optimization. Versatile aims to provide the construction industry with connected and collaborative job site culture leveraging AI and IoT. Nature of Disruption: The solution has a hardware device that is crane-type...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Data Center Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Facebook, ABB, NTT Communications

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Data Center Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM, ABB, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Digital Realty, Equinix, Apple, CenturyLink, Computer Sciences, Facebook, Level 3 Communications, NTT Communications, RACKSPACE, Singtel, Switch & Aceco TI etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the wireless electric vehicle charging system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the wireless electric vehicle charging system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 36%-38%. In this market, stationary wireless charging system is the largest segment by charging type, whereas battery electric vehicle is largest by propulsion type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of electric vehicles due to supportive government policies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | 3M , Angelica , Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size study, by Usability (Low-type Disposable Gowns, Average-type Disposable Gowns, Premium-type Disposable Gowns), by Product (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), by Risk Type (Low-risk gowns, Moderate-risk gowns, High-risk gowns), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Disposable Hospital Gowns market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Disposable Hospital Gowns market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS

