Agriculture

Possible Rain-Based Harvest Pause Possible

wzdm.com
 7 days ago

Some expected rain this week could mean a pause in harvest for area farmers. Some of...

www.wzdm.com

#70
East Bay Times

Rain a promising sign for banana slug population, sightings possible in lower areas

SANTA CRUZ – Recent heavy rainstorms were cause for evacuations throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains but could have been beneficial for a local mascot. A prolonged drought has been detrimental for the banana slug population. The atmospheric river that washed through the Greater Bay Area, however, is good sign for a possible population boom in the spring.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: A Mild Day With A Cooldown Later On

Hi Everyone! Today will be the mildest day of the work and school week. At 60° the mildest day — think about that. It is Nov. 1 The average daytime high is now 63°. Generally speaking, this week will be 7 to 10° below average in the low- to mid-50’s. At night we will drop into the mid upper 30’s. (41° is the current overnight average low.)  An area of low pressure gently passing by overnight, albeit with a few showers, will pull air our way from central Canada. And there is your cool down. Through today we will see the temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Is it possible during a rain that it can be very foggy at the same time?

I just moved to Chicago from the Phoenix, Arizona area. Is it possible during a rain that it can be very foggy at the same time?. Fog often accompanies rain in the central and east portions of the United States, and also in the coastal Pacific northwest. Rain, especially long duration rain not associated with thunderstorms, greatly moistens the air. Even though fog might not be present at the initiation of the rain, the air gradually becomes moist enough to produce fog. But if the surface air is very dry, as it often is in desert areas and much of the West, rain, especially thunderstorm rain, will frequently not be accompanied by fog. Dense fog can accompany rain in the winter when the ground is snow-covered, and the temperature and dew point climb above 32 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs3duluth.com

Say it ain’t snow

This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks pretty nice with partly skies overhead and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. For tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead, temperatures fall back into the low and mid-30s across the Northland. If we could get some of the cloud cover to clear, there could be a shot at seeing the northern lights as a solar storm works its way towards the earth.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Perfect fall weather for Halloween

Clear skies and calm winds will mean a chilly night on the way. Look for lows down in the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning on the north shore with low to mid 50s on the south shore. Sunday is going to be a beautiful day. We will see sunny...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Skies mostly cloudy, light rain possible in some areas

THE CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy across Central Alabama on this last Saturday of October, with light rain or drizzle possible over the northern portions, especially north of a line from Fayette to Columbiana to Alexander City. It will remain rather cool out there, with highs only reaching the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Sunday will be a much brighter and warmer day across the area, skies will become mainly sunny by the afternoon and highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. It will be cool for Trick-or-Treat time on Sunday evening, with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s by 7 pm.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WYTV.com

Minor flooding possible with rain Friday

Rain, heavy at times this morning. Be alert for some puddles that could throw your car around this morning. Temperatures in the mid 50’s this morning, and staying in the mid 50’s this afternoon. Rain will become more isolated into the late afternoon. RAIN CHANCE FOR FOOTBALL TONIGHT, AND FOR...
ENVIRONMENT
boreal.org

Cold with snow showers possible Monday night, may mix with rain on Tuesday.

From National Weather Service - Duluth - November 1, 2021. Upper level disturbances will generate scattered rain and snow showers early Monday evening before changing to snow. The snow showers early Tuesday morning, will mix with rain later in the morning, then persisting through the day. Cold. Cool weather continues...
DULUTH, MN
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Rain returns to the region, localized flooding possible Friday

Cloudy and gray conditions are the order of the day ahead of what is expected to be very wet period of time, Friday through Saturday. Rain will be robust at times and may lead to localized flooding, especially in urban areas where leaves this time of year often clog storm drains. The amount of rain will be in the 1 – 2” range, so travel will be compromised a bit with ponding on roadways and possible reduced visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
WSET

Heavy rain overnight, messy Friday commute possible

Clouds build with light rain for the afternoon before heavy downpours push in. Rain chances increase through the evening, around 9 p.m., rain will become widespread. Widespread heavy rain will be around until around 10 a.m. Friday. 1" to 3" of rain for most. 3"+ of rain possible, especially directly east of the Blue Ridge.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain, gusty winds end week on soggy note; Snow possible next week

PITTSBURGH — You’ll want to get outside early Thursday evening before winds pick up and rain showers move in. Rainy and windy weather will end the week so have your umbrella and the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you when you head out. Steady rain at times during the morning commute will slow your travels and falling leaves could clog drains causing ponding on roads.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kniakrls.com

Heavy Rain Possible Through Thursday

Additional rounds of rainfall are in the forecast through Thursday evening across the region. After 2-3″ of precipitation was recorded in south central Iowa Sunday, an additional 1-2″ remains possible over the next few days. The rain comes after most of the region continues to be in what has become a long-term drought, dating back to the spring of 2020.
ENVIRONMENT

