Parking Management Market Size 2021: Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast By 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

The global parking management market size reached USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth...

