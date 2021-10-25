CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The MMA Hour with Michael Bisping, Petr Yan, Kayla Harrison, Kevin Lee, and Claressa Shields

By Ariel Helwani
MMA Fighting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT. 1 p.m. ET: I...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Claressa Shields 'not discouraged at all' after first MMA loss; fires back at Jake Paul

Claressa Shields is maintaining a positive attitude in the wake of her first combat sports loss at 2021 PFL Championship. Shields (1-1), a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undefeated boxing champion, fell short in her sophomore MMA effort Wednesday when she lost a split decision to Abigail Montes (3-0). It was a competitive, back-and-forth fight, but ultimately an inability to get up from her back in Round 3 cost Shields the fight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping rips “bully” Conor McGregor following latest incident: “Go pick on someone your own size”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping ripped “bully” Conor McGregor following his latest incident, telling him to “go pick on someone your own size.”. Over the weekend, McGregor allegedly attacked Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Rome, where he reportedly broke his nose at a party. This is far from the first time that McGregor has gotten into a fight with someone outside of the Octagon, and as far as Bisping goes, it’s showing that the walls are starting to cave in. Following this latest incident where McGregor got into trouble, outside the Octagon, Bisping took to YouTube to share a video criticizing him for picking fights with people who can’t defend themselves against him.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Claressa Shields
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Petr Yan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayla Harrison responds to Dana White: 'I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. He's gonna see.'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is determined to reach the pinnacle of MMA regardless of what anyone has to say, and that includes UFC president Dana White. Harrison, the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, responded to White’s recent comments to TSN suggesting she should stay in PFL and warning her of the talent level in the UFC.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Kayla Harrison Responds to Dana White, Tells UFC President She’ll be The G.O.A.T

As Kayla Harrison approaches the end of her PFL contract, the decorated fighter has had another exchange with Dana White through the media. The two-time, Judo, Olympic Gold Medalist, and 2019 PFL lightweight champ is set to face Taylor Guardado Wednesday in the PFL’s, 2021 championship final. The fight is also the last on Harrison’s contract, and as a result, there’s been considerable speculation about her moving to the UFC.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Gc#Pfl#Spotify#Itunes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado, more face off at 2021 PFL Championship weigh-ins

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Kayla Harrison might have completed her final PFL staredown. The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and 2019 PFL champion squared off for the last time against her opponent Taylor Guardado following Tuesday’s weigh-ins for 2021 PFL Championship. The two competitor are set to meet in the main event of Wednesday’s 2021 PFL Championship. They fight for the women’s lightweight title along with the $1 million prize.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Claressa Shields: ‘I’m nowhere near homophobic’ while protesting the gay ‘agenda’

Claressa Shields’ next fight is not in the boxing ring or mixed martial arts (MMA) cage, but the battlefield of Twitter. Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-weight world boxing champion, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her disappointment that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is bisexual in DC Comics’ Superman: Son of Kal-El comic book series.
SOCIETY
USA Today

Abigail Montes ecstatic with upset win over Claressa Shields: 'I showed her what's MMA'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Abigail Montes spoiled the party for one of the biggest names in women’s combat sports today. The 21-year-old Mexican fighter picked up a big upset win over two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist and decorated boxing champion, Claressa Shields, at the 2021 PFL Championship on Wednesday night. Montes (3-0) handed Shields (1-1) her first professional loss in MMA, outpointing her in a split decision.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Claressa Shields hits out at Jake Paul: 'If we were to spar, I'd use one hand - I would embarrass him'

Claressa Shields has called Jake Paul "a play-fighter" and insisted she could "embarrass" him with one hand inside the ring. The GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All-Time) will be in her second MMA fight on Wednesday night in the Professional Fighters League before returning to boxing in December in the UK, live on Sky Sports, where she and her main rival Savannah Marshall will share the same bill.
COMBAT SPORTS
Shine My Crown

Claressa Shields Remains Upbeat After First MMA Loss: ‘No One Said This Journey Was Going to Be Easy’

Boxing champion Claressa Shields is still in good spirits following her first MMA defeat at the 2021 PFL Championship. The two-time Olympic gold medalist lost her fight to Abigail Montes via a split decision. After the defeat, Shields hopped on Twitter to let her supporters (and her haters know) that she hasn’t let the loss get to her and that she’ll be back.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAWeekly.com

Claressa Shields goes off on Jake Paul … again

Don’t ask two-time Olympic boxing champion, Claressa Shields, about Jake Paul. At the PFL Championship media day, someone asked Shields what she thought about the YouTuber turned boxer and it got ugly pretty quickly. “What has Jake Paul done that’s so great to where he gets to be the main...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Flint Journal

Claressa Shields of Flint loses second MMA bout

FLINT – When it comes to boxing, Claressa Shields might indeed be the GWOAT – Greatest Woman Of All-Time – but she’s got a ways to go in the world of mixed martial arts. In her second MMA bout Wednesday night, Shields was beaten by Mexico’s Abigail Montes in the...
FLINT, MI
Bloody Elbow

PFL 2021 Finals, Claressa Shields’ second MMA fight preview and weigh-in results

The big gold pot at the end of the rainbow is within sight, and after a break, the PFL finalists have a chance at a full camp to get that cool million dollar prize. To make things even more eventful, PFL’s two most visible stars will be front and center. Kayla Harrison (11-0) blazed through the field as expected and beat Mariana Morais, Cindy Dandois and Genah Fabian to make it here and face former Invicta talent Taylor Guardado.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy