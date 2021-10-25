The MMA Hour with Michael Bisping, Petr Yan, Kayla Harrison, Kevin Lee, and Claressa Shields

UFC analyst Michael Bisping ripped “bully” Conor McGregor following his latest incident, telling him to “go pick on someone your own size.”. Over the weekend, McGregor allegedly attacked Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Rome, where he reportedly broke his nose at a party. This is far from the first time that McGregor has gotten into a fight with someone outside of the Octagon, and as far as Bisping goes, it’s showing that the walls are starting to cave in. Following this latest incident where McGregor got into trouble, outside the Octagon, Bisping took to YouTube to share a video criticizing him for picking fights with people who can’t defend themselves against him.

