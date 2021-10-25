CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solid Waste Management Market Leading Players, Present Market Size, Sales, Production & Consumption Figures With Forecast to 2019 - 2027

Solid Waste Management Market Size – USD 1,000.12 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.4%, Market Trends – Favorable regulatory policies. The Solid Waste Management market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview,...

Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
Las Vegas Herald

Fatty Amines Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

Applications in several end-use industries will continue to fuel the market for fatty amines globally. By 2016 end, the global fatty amines market is estimated at US$ 1,855.3 Mn. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific will remain the key markets for fatty amines, whereas applications in water treatment and agro-chemical industries will continue to generate significant demand for fatty amines.
Las Vegas Herald

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2031

Global sales of frameless brushless DC motors are set to be valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights from Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031. Demand is especially high for use in...
Las Vegas Herald

Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
Las Vegas Herald

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the wireless electric vehicle charging system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the wireless electric vehicle charging system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 36%-38%. In this market, stationary wireless charging system is the largest segment by charging type, whereas battery electric vehicle is largest by propulsion type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of electric vehicles due to supportive government policies.
Las Vegas Herald

Button Batteries Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Maxell, Energizer, Panasonic

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Button Batteries Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Panasonic, Sony, Renata, GP, Malak, Maxell, Energizer, Nanfu, Duracell, PKCELL & Camelion etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
Las Vegas Herald

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Devices Technologies Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Dolby, Bose, Cisco Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Digital Devices Technologies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Dolby Inc., Bose Inc., Cisco Systems, Hitachi, Philips, Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Motorola, Panasonic etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Mint & Menthol Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Mint & Menthol Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Mint & Menthol Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Mint & Menthol Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
Las Vegas Herald

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | 3M , Angelica , Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size study, by Usability (Low-type Disposable Gowns, Average-type Disposable Gowns, Premium-type Disposable Gowns), by Product (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), by Risk Type (Low-risk gowns, Moderate-risk gowns, High-risk gowns), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Disposable Hospital Gowns market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Disposable Hospital Gowns market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Las Vegas Herald

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market

The global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
Las Vegas Herald

Calibration Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, In-Situ

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Calibration Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OMEGA Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Hanna Instruments, Eutech Instruments, In-Situ & Sensorex etc.
Las Vegas Herald

File Integrity Monitoring Market is Booming Worldwide with Solarwinds, Alienvault, Trustwave, ManageEngine

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "File Integrity Monitoring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Solarwinds, Alienvault, Logrhythm, Trustwave, Manageengine, Trend Micro, New Net Technologies, Netwrix, McAfee, Tripwire, Cimcor etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Construction Chemical Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Sika, Mapei, Evonik, BASF, Henkel

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Construction Chemical Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bostik, Sika Ag, Mapei, RCI, Parex, The Dow Chemical Company, KÖSTER, Boysen Paints, CORD CHEMICAL INC., TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES, ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL, Sealbond, Hardex Corporation, ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP., Evonik, BASF, Henkel, H.B. FULLER & 3M etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Personal Mobility Devices Market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study projects the personal mobility devices market to rise at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030. The market is expected to witness high demand for canes, crutches, wheelchairs, and other devices. Besides this, experts at FMI forecast the sales of mobility scooters to surge, driven by the increasing demand for innovative modes of transport.
Las Vegas Herald

Customer Information System (CIS) Market May Set New Growth Story with Oracle, SAP, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Customer Information System (CIS) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Oracle, SAP, Itineris, Hansen, Fluentgrid, Open International, Gentrack, Milestone Utility Services, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Engineering, Indra, Ferranti Computer Systems, Northstar Utilities, Vertexone, IBM etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Chopper Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% through 2030

The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights. The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as...
Las Vegas Herald

Specialty Yeast Market is Booming with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies: Associated British Food, Lesaffre, AB Vista, Lallemand

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Specialty Yeast Market was valued at USD 2439.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4318.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Specialty yeasts are used for producing alcoholic beverages, ethanol production, baking, bioremediation, nutritional supplements, genetically engineered biofactories, and aquarium hobbies.
