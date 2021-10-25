Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Share, Size Data and Analysis of Manufacture and Growth 2017 - 2027 Forecasted | Reports And Data

This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, AI enables maintenance of high accuracy in visual inspections, detection of quality-related issues in real-time, and helps to identify the root cause of quality issues, which will also help in enhancement of production processes in future.

