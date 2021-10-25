Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Share, Size Data and Analysis of Manufacture and Growth 2017 - 2027 Forecasted | Reports And Data

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to reach a market size of USD 61.59 Billion by 2027 and register a substantially high CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market revenue growth is driven by increasing...

Las Vegas Herald

Aluminum Extrusion Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data recently published a global research report called Aluminum Extrusion market to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the Aluminum Extrusion market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue, and contact information. The Global Aluminum Extrusion market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in the market. Investments in the Aluminum Extrusion market have witnessed huge growth over the past few years. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Las Vegas Herald

Endoscopic Operative Devices Market Trend, Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2017-2026 | Reports And Data

The global Endoscopic Operative Devices market is expected to reach USD 10.13 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endoscopy has also gained importance for minimally invasive surgeries. For instance: Over the years, endoscopic spine surgeries have witnessed a rising trend. In case of this surgery, patients are provided with quicker recovery and less pain than traditional spine surgery. Moreover, other benefits such as minimal or no blood loss, faster recovery and preservation of spinal mobility have also led to a wider acceptance of this method.
Las Vegas Herald

Biosimilars Market Trend, Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028 | Report And Data

The global Biosimilars market was valued at USD 8.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 72.74 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 30.8%. Biosimilar are alternatives to existing patented, and approved biologicss and possess similar medicinal properties as compared to the original biologics. The biosimilars vary a little from original biologics in terms of structure but must have similar safety and efficacy as compared to the originator biologics. Biosimilars development does not require Phase II clinical trial for approval and the focus is put on determination of 'biosimilarity' to the reference originator biologics. Thus it has much reduced clinical development timelines and reduced product costs as compared to use of original biologics.
Las Vegas Herald

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2017 - 2027 | Reports And Data

The Global Pharmacogenomics (P G x) Market size is forecasted to reach USD 11.01 billion from USD 5.66 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding research and development activities, rising patient awareness, and an associated demand for personalized therapy.
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, AI enables maintenance of high accuracy in visual inspections, detection of quality-related issues in real-time, and helps to identify the root cause of quality issues, which will also help in enhancement of production processes in future.
Las Vegas Herald

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automated fingerprint identification system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automated fingerprint identification system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, ten print to ten print searches is the largest segment by search type.
Las Vegas Herald

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
Las Vegas Herald

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2031

Global sales of frameless brushless DC motors are set to be valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights from Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031. Demand is especially high for use in...
Las Vegas Herald

Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
Las Vegas Herald

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market

The global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
Las Vegas Herald

Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
Las Vegas Herald

Button Batteries Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Maxell, Energizer, Panasonic

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Button Batteries Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Panasonic, Sony, Renata, GP, Malak, Maxell, Energizer, Nanfu, Duracell, PKCELL & Camelion etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Apple, AT&T, Google

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Apple, AT&T, Google, Samsung Electronics, Sprint, Telefonica, T-Mobile US, Vendors to Watch Out, Cyberdyne, IHealth Labs, Interaxon, IRhythm Technologies, Lark, Proteus Digital Health, Sotera Wireless, Withings, Emerging Vendors, Biosensics, Cambridge Temperature Concepts, Epson America, Evena Medical, Orpyx Medical Technologies & Qardio etc.
Las Vegas Herald

File Integrity Monitoring Market is Booming Worldwide with Solarwinds, Alienvault, Trustwave, ManageEngine

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "File Integrity Monitoring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Solarwinds, Alienvault, Logrhythm, Trustwave, Manageengine, Trend Micro, New Net Technologies, Netwrix, McAfee, Tripwire, Cimcor etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Indoor Location Analytics Market to See Stunning Growth | Apple, Broadcom, Cisco Systems

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Indoor Location Analytics Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Indoor Location Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Las Vegas Herald

Calibration Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, In-Situ

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Calibration Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OMEGA Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Hanna Instruments, Eutech Instruments, In-Situ & Sensorex etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Free Online Translator Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Google, Hujiang, Baidu

Worldwide Free Online Translator Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Free Online Translator Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google Inc. (United States),Hujiang (China),Baidu (China),NetEase, Inc. (China),PROMT (Russia),Kingsoft (China),Lexicool (France) ,DeepL Translator (Germany),WorldLingo (United States),Collins (United States).
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Devices Technologies Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Dolby, Bose, Cisco Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Digital Devices Technologies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Dolby Inc., Bose Inc., Cisco Systems, Hitachi, Philips, Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Motorola, Panasonic etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Customer Information System (CIS) Market May Set New Growth Story with Oracle, SAP, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Customer Information System (CIS) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Oracle, SAP, Itineris, Hansen, Fluentgrid, Open International, Gentrack, Milestone Utility Services, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Engineering, Indra, Ferranti Computer Systems, Northstar Utilities, Vertexone, IBM etc.
