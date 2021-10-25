CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry 4.0 Market To Reach $ 71.63 Billion, Globally by 2027 at 16.3% CAGR |Emegen Research

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

The global industry 4.0 market is projected to reach a market size of USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network...

www.lasvegasherald.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Liquid Handling Systems Market size worth $ 5.01 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Liquid Handling Systems Market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing innovations in the technologies and demand for highly precise data. JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Liquid Handling Systems Market" By Type (Electronic, Automated and Manual), By Product (Pipettes, Electronic, Manual and Semi-automated), By Application (HTS, Genomics, Drug Discovery and ADME Screening) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Liquid Handling Systems Market size was valued at USD 3.13 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Interactive Whiteboard Market is Going to Boom with Hitachi Global , Horizon Display Inc., LG Electronics

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size study, by Technology (Infrared, Resistive Membrane, Electromagnetic Pen, Capacitive and Others), by Form Factor (Fixed and Portable), Projection Technique (Front Projection and Rear Projection), by Application (Education, Corporate, Commercial and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Interactive Whiteboard market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Interactive Whiteboard market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Personal Mobility Devices Market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study projects the personal mobility devices market to rise at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030. The market is expected to witness high demand for canes, crutches, wheelchairs, and other devices. Besides this, experts at FMI forecast the sales of mobility scooters to surge, driven by the increasing demand for innovative modes of transport.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automated fingerprint identification system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automated fingerprint identification system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, ten print to ten print searches is the largest segment by search type.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Data Center Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Facebook, ABB, NTT Communications

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Data Center Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM, ABB, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Digital Realty, Equinix, Apple, CenturyLink, Computer Sciences, Facebook, Level 3 Communications, NTT Communications, RACKSPACE, Singtel, Switch & Aceco TI etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Chopper Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% through 2030

The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights. The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Portable Spectrometer Market is Going to Boom with ABB Ltd., Metrohm AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Jasco Corporation

Global Portable Spectrometer Market Size study, by Type (Optical Spectrometer, Mass Spectrometer, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Application ( Life Sciences, Chemistry, Food & Agriculture , Others)and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider portable spectrometer market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, portable spectrometer market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | 3M , Angelica , Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size study, by Usability (Low-type Disposable Gowns, Average-type Disposable Gowns, Premium-type Disposable Gowns), by Product (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), by Risk Type (Low-risk gowns, Moderate-risk gowns, High-risk gowns), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Disposable Hospital Gowns market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Disposable Hospital Gowns market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

File Integrity Monitoring Market is Booming Worldwide with Solarwinds, Alienvault, Trustwave, ManageEngine

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "File Integrity Monitoring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Solarwinds, Alienvault, Logrhythm, Trustwave, Manageengine, Trend Micro, New Net Technologies, Netwrix, McAfee, Tripwire, Cimcor etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Signage Market is Going to Boom with Adflow Networks , BrightSign, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corp.

Global Digital Signage Market Size study, by Screen Type (Video Walls, Video Screen, Transparent LED Screen, Digital Poster, Kiosks and Others), by Component (Hardware, Software and Service), by Technology (LCD, LED and Projection), Application (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Stadiums & Playgrounds, Corporate, Banking, Healthcare, Education and Transport), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Digital Signage market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Signage market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Free Online Translator Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Google, Hujiang, Baidu

Worldwide Free Online Translator Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Free Online Translator Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google Inc. (United States),Hujiang (China),Baidu (China),NetEase, Inc. (China),PROMT (Russia),Kingsoft (China),Lexicool (France) ,DeepL Translator (Germany),WorldLingo (United States),Collins (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Livestock Feeding Systems Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Livestock Feeding Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Livestock Feeding Systems Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Livestock Feeding Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Terminal Automation System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ABB, Endress+Hauser, General Electric, FMC Technology

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Terminal Automation System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cimation, ABB, Endress+Hauser, Emerson Electric, General Electric, FMC Technology, Invensys, Honeywell Process Solution, Rockwell Automation, Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Wipro etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Construction Chemical Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Sika, Mapei, Evonik, BASF, Henkel

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Construction Chemical Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bostik, Sika Ag, Mapei, RCI, Parex, The Dow Chemical Company, KÖSTER, Boysen Paints, CORD CHEMICAL INC., TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES, ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL, Sealbond, Hardex Corporation, ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP., Evonik, BASF, Henkel, H.B. FULLER & 3M etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Devices Technologies Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Dolby, Bose, Cisco Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Digital Devices Technologies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Dolby Inc., Bose Inc., Cisco Systems, Hitachi, Philips, Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Motorola, Panasonic etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Optical Microscopes Market is Going to Boom with Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, Meiji Techno

Global Optical Microscopes Market Size study, by Product (Digital Microscopes, Stereo Microscope, Inverted Microscopes, Others) by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostics Laboratories, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Optical Microscopes market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Optical Microscopes market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Medicinal Spices Market May See Big Move | Sun Impex, Earthen Delight, Frontier

The " Medicinal Spices - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Able Agro, SOAP, Frontier Co-Op, Sun Impex, Earthen Delight, Yogi Botanicals & Live Organics. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS

