CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Northwest Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

WARREN, Pa. (AP) _ Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $35.1 million. The Warren, Pennsylvania-based company said it...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Gran Tierra Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $35 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. The oil and natural gas company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Gladstone Commercial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $14.7 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

American States Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) _ American States Water Co. (AWR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $28.2 million. On a per-share basis, the San Dimas, California-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. The water and electric utility posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period. American States...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#Ap#Northwest Bancshares Inc#Nwbi#Northwest Savings Bank#Automated Insights
Middletown Press

McKesson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $267 million. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.15 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Ryman Hospitality Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $52.1 million, or 94 cents per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Southside Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southside Bancshares beat their estimated earnings by 38.46%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,248,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy