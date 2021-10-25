CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Monday reported net income of $6.4 million in...

www.middletownpress.com

Middletown Press

Intrepid Potash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Denver-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $59.2 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Gran Tierra Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $35 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. The oil and natural gas company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Ryman Hospitality Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $52.1 million, or 94 cents per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

McKesson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $267 million. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.15 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Black Stone Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $16.2 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
SOFTWARE

