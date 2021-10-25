How To Get The Highest Bid For Your House For Sale

INVITATION FOR BIDS SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY The Georgia Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids to purchase property located on Highway 138 SW and next to 1945 Highway 138 SW, Conyers GA until 5:00 P.M. on 11/01/2021, for .78 acres, under Project # FR-035-1(22), PI# 720800, Parcel # 70R, Rockdale County, Georgia. The Estimated Value is $10,200.00 Bids must be submitted via email on a Bid Proposal Form issued by the Georgia Department of Transportation, Office of Right of Way. The Department of Transportation reserves the right to reject any or all bids. For more information or to obtain a Bid Package, contact Margalie Riche at (404) 347-0228 or by email to ROWSurplus@dot.ga.gov and refer to PM #3955. Please email the invoice and tear sheets referencing our PM File #3955 for payment to Margalie Riche ROWSurplus@dot.ga.gov. An affidavit is not required and will not be accepted for payment of the invoice. Sincerely, Charles Jay Strange, Property Inventory & Disposal, Manager Georgia Department of Transportation Office of Right of Way 600 West Peachtree Street Atlanta, Georgia 30308 902-52138 10/27 11/3/2021.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO