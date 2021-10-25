CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos have some decisions to make as NFL trade deadline approaches

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL’s 2021 trade deadline is just over one week away (Tuesday, Nov. 2), which means Denver Broncos general manager George Paton will have some decisions to make in the coming days. If Paton believes the season is lost, it would make sense to blow things up and acquire...

broncoswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Von Miller
FanSided

Broncos made a move that could keep them in the AFC West race

Did the Denver Broncos just make a move that will keep them in the mix in the AFC West for the 2021 season? We take a look at the impact of John Brown. After a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in a really tough spot with two straight losses to AFC opponents.
NFL
Audacy

Broncos' Von Miller calls out Browns' tackles: 'I'm going to kill him'

Von Miller isn’t messing around this week. The Denver Broncos pass rusher had a brash message for the Cleveland Browns, calling out the depleted offensive line and guaranteeing a “great game” for himself when the two teams meet on Thursday Night Football. “I will play well in this game,” Miller...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#Nfl Teams#Free Agents#American Football#Broncos Wire
Yardbarker

NFL players who could be dealt at the trade deadline

A pending free agent, Anzalone has played every snap for the Lions battered defense and done an adequate job stopping the run. He could be an attractive addition for struggling defenses. 2 of 25. Michael Brockers, DL, Lions. The long-time Rams defensive lineman isn't accomplishing much for the winless Lions,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made 6 roster moves Tuesday

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been busy. After completing two trades in recent days, Paton made six more transactions on Tuesday. Muti will not count against the team’s 53-man roster while on the reserve list. While Muti is sidelined, rookie Quinn Meinerz will serve as the team’s top backup guard. Denver also has Austin Schlottmann available on the practice squad.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller injury update is bad news for Broncos fans

After starting the season to an impressive 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have lost four straight games. Things appear to be getting worse before they get better, as Von Miller’s injury update is troubling for this franchise. According to the Denver Post, Von Miller has missed three consecutive practices due...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Blockbuster NFL Trade as Cowboys Miss Von Miller ... For Now

Good news: The Dallas Cowboys don't have to block Von Miller Sunday. Bad news: They may have to deal with him in January when the stakes are much bigger. The Los Angeles Rams' Monday morning blockbuster acquisition of the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher sends shock waves throughout the NFL. It signals that the Broncos, despite a respectable 4-4 record, are eyeing the future with the adding of a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For the NFC, it's a loud and clear salvo that Sean McVay and the Rams are serious about this season's Super Bowl.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy