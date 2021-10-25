CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Northwest Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 7 days ago

WARREN, Pa. (AP) _ Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $35.1 million. The Warren, Pennsylvania-based company said it...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Hologic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $328.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SFGate

Realty Income Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Realty Income Corp. (O) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $357.2 million, or 91 cents per share, in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Southside Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southside Bancshares beat their estimated earnings by 38.46%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,248,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
SFGate

Novavax, Harley-Davidson rise; Moderna, Mirati fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $17.96 to $185.84. The asset manager's third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts. Franklin Resources Inc., up $3.66 to $35.15. The investment manager reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and is buying Lexington...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
Sportico

DraftKings’ $22B Deal Dead, But Desire for Global Scale Remains

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) ended its pursuit of Entain (LSE: ENT) last week. The American online sports betting operator previously bid more than $22 billion for the British gaming group, a 46% premium to the ENT stock price at prior day close. While the prospective deal is now dead—we heard it was never particularly far along to begin with—it is reasonable to believe DKNG still covets the global scale and positive cash flow Entain would have provided. We sought to identify the most likely targets, should DraftKings opt to make a play for another European operator. DraftKings, in a quiet period...
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS

