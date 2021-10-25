'It Is the Darkest Day I’ve Had' - Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Liverpool Defeat

Liverpool dominated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford yesterday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said it was his worst day as Manchester United's manager.

This next week won't be easy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian was already under a huge amount of pressure before Jurgen Klopp's team put five past them in their own backyard.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A lot of United fans are already calling for him to be sacked after this game.

Premier League fans will be hoping that Man United keep the Norwegian as it's clear the job is too big for Ole.

During the game, Liverpool's fans were heard chanting "Ole's at the wheel", adding more embarrassment to the situation for Solskjaer and United.

After the game, the Man United manager braved the press and spoke about how this is 'rock bottom' for him and the players.

"It is the darkest day I have had leading these players. We know we are rock bottom, we can't feel any worse than this.

"You can look at last season, we lose to Spurs 6-1. This is worse, miles worse. This is miles worse for me as a Manchester lad.

"I have never felt any worse than this. This is the lowest I have been. I accept the responsibility. That is mine today and it is mine going forward."

