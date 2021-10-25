CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Inside Ben Stokes' recovery — and the moment he knew he'd be back

By Nick Hoult,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was when Ben Stokes was watching Doug Campbell, one of the country’s leading hand and finger specialists, perform a second operation on his left index finger that he knew he would be playing cricket again soon. Stokes, thanks to a local anesthetic, was able to see in detail...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is 'expecting' Ben Stokes to play in the Ashes as the England all-rounder steps up his recovery from surgery on a broken finger

Australia spin bowler Nathan Lyon expects Ben Stokes to play some part in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under, as speculation continues over the England all-rounder's participation. Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ben Stokes opens up about mental health battle and admits he was in ‘dark place’

England cricketer Ben Stokes has opened up about his mental health battle after taking a sustained break from the international set-up.The 30-year-old took a hiatus from the England team in July to rest an injured finger and protect his mental wellbeing.But he is now set to return later this year after being added to the squad for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia this winter.Stokes has been given the all-clear following a second operation on his fractured finger and also insists he is now in a much better place when it comes to his mental health.In his column for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Chris Gayle
Person
Jofra Archer
Person
Ben Stokes
The Independent

Ben Stokes return for Ashes excites England captain Joe Root

Joe Root is thrilled to have Ben Stokes back in England’s Ashes plans and mentally ready to return to cricket.Stokes announced on Monday he was “ready for Australia” as he was added to the touring party for a series starting in early December, following a long break from the game to attend to his mental health and recover from a finger injury.Root greeted the news by tweeting “Welcome back my friend” and is excited to have the star all-rounder at his disposal again.One of the greats as a cricketer and an even better bloke. Welcome back my friend ❤️ https://t.co/FleT7eDjxu—...
SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Champion Returning To The Ring After Injury

Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone involved. There are some who are going to stand out more than others and it can be easy to notice when one of them is gone. Their absence can leave quite a hole in a WWE show but it is a cool moment to have them come back. That is going to be the case again for a WWE star.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#Pakistan#Ipl#Covid
The Independent

We weren’t brave enough with bat or ball – Virat Kohli after India’s latest loss

Virat Kohli believes India were not brave enough against New Zealand after another heavy defeat left the pre-tournament favourites’ hopes of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot on a knife edge.India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing against Pakistan last weekend, the first time they had been beaten by their arch rivals in a World Cup, and matters worsened on Sunday after losing by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai.Only Scotland sit below Kohli’s side in their Super 12 group, with India’s hopes of progression to the knockout stages not only resting on them winning their remaining games but also relying...
SPORTS
The Independent

England have no time to waste as road to Rugby World Cup begins, says Tom Curry

Tom Curry insists England have no time to waste as they enter the Autumn Nations Series knowing the countdown to the World Cup has already begun.Five campaigns separate Eddie Jones’ team and France 2023, and after starring in Japan two years ago Curry is determined to make every moment count in the build-up.“It is exciting – that’s the feeling. With the experience I had in 2019 you understand how quickly it comes around,” the Sale and Lions flanker said.“So it’s about making sure you properly embrace what is happening in every single thing you do day-in, day-out.“It makes a massive...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Jones defends coaching style and England staff turnover after criticism

Eddie Jones has defended his coaching methods and high turnover rate of backroom staff in response to criticism of his England regime.A newspaper report published last week used anonymous accounts from players and former employees to paint a picture of a tense and demanding environment lacking in enjoyment.Jones has just finished rebuilding his coaching team for the third time with John Mitchell his number two, the most recent departure after the former All Blacks boss departed for Wasps rather than continue overseeing the defence.Mitchell’s exit is the latest example of the staff churn that has been persistent since Jones...
RUGBY
The Independent

New Zealand overpower depleted Wales with big win in Cardiff

Depleted Wales lost captain Alun Wyn Jones to injury and suffered a 32nd successive defeat against New Zealand as the All Blacks triumphed 54-16 in Cardiff Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa before he made a startling recovery and started all three Tests.Flanker Ross Moriarty also departed early after Wales went into action without 20 players – including a number of Lions – due to injuries, illness and Gallagher Premiership-based personnel not being released by their clubs as the game fell outside World Rugby’s international...
WORLD
The Independent

Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.HalloweenComing to a screen near you for #Halloween2021... pic.twitter.com/5Iz0m22Bqt— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 31, 2021'Tis the season for SCARING with @bmeado9! 🤣 👻 💀#HappyHalloween2021 everyone... pic.twitter.com/rVTeAmdcJp— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 31, 2021FootballMarcus Rashford celebrated his birthday.This is 2️⃣4️⃣🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/AdRDM6t3lt— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2021A role model on and off the pitch 👑Happy 24th birthday to one of our own, @MarcusRashford! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yb9EFvBbK2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2021Happy...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wales deliver positive injury news on Alun Wyn Jones after loss to New Zealand

Wales have delivered a positive early assessment of their captain Alun Wyn Jones after he went off injured during a 54-16 defeat against New Zealand in Cardiff.Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa before he made a startling recovery and started all three Tests.He went off just 18 minutes into the contest, causing concern ahead of Wales’ remaining Autumn Nations Series appointments with South Africa, Fiji and Australia.Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “Al, talking to him in the changing room, feels pretty good. We will...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy