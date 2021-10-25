CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercy House to hold virtual Gala of Taste

By Emily Venuti
 7 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY – It’s almost time for one of the biggest Mercy House fundraisers of the year.

The 8th annual Gala of Taste will be held virtually on Thursday from 7pm to 8:30pm.

The live stream will be hosted by PS Restaurant.

There will be an auction, and online bidding is currently live and will continue through Thursday.

There is no cost to register, however you can donate $75 to receive a $25 gift card to PS Restaurant.

All proceeds will benefit the Mercy House.

Find the link to the stream at mercyhousesoutherntier.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

News Channel 34

News Channel 34

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

