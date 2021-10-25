CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Nobody Wants To Work?

By Tim Thomas
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since I have arrived in Sedalia, I have been welcomed with warm smiles and generally friendly people. I have had to enter several places, to shop for appliances, food, furniture, etc. And I have heard this phrase on several occasions. "Nobody Wants To Work" I relocated here from Illinois,...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Help Wanted! Why Are So Many Americans Choosing Not To Work?

The September jobs report was expected to show an increase of hiring as coronavirus cases across the U.S. went down and federal unemployment benefits ended. Instead the report showed a second month straight of disappointing jobs growth among the labor market, with less than 200,000 jobs added. Not only are Americans not taking jobs, many are leaving them in what’s being called “The Great Resignation.” With the demand for workers across the nation at a historic high why aren’t people getting back to work or instead leaving their current jobs? Charles Payne, host of “Making Money with Charles Payne” on FOX Business, Charles Payne weighs in.
JOBS
raleighmag.com

Herbal Heroin?

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
State
Illinois State
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Grazia

'No, Parents Are Not "Entitled" For Wanting To Work From Home'

‘Entitled’ is a new one. Part-committed, part-invested - these archaic descriptions of flexible working have done the rounds for years, but flexible working as an entitlement bestowed on parents is a new low. In case you missed it, comments were made this week about parents working from home that knocked...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Aid#Republican
WOUB

Lawmakers want to let teens work later on a school night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The bill would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work until 9pm on a school night. Current law says those teenagers have to stop working at 7pm when they have school the next day. Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) said the bill, SB251, requires approval...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Atlantic

Nobody Can See Into Facebook

The overarching takeaway from the Facebook Papers is that Facebook knows. The company monitors just about everything, as the whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed by providing 17 news organizations with documents about the social-media company’s internal research and discussions. Facebook and its tech-industry peers employ armies of exceptional research scientists who evaluate how the platform shapes social behavior. Those researchers agree to a Faustian bargain—in exchange for limitless data, they sign nondisclosure agreements. And as the Facebook Papers document, these employees have discovered a range of disturbing problems that, if not for Haugen, might never have become publicly known. Even when employees of Facebook (which officially renamed itself Meta on Thursday) have privately objected to the company’s decisions to put profit over public safety, they’ve in many cases been overruled by Mark Zuckerberg and other executives.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Awesome 92.3

Alexa, Please Have the Nurse Come to My Room I Need Help!

When I saw the headline, "Amazon is putting Alexa next to hospital beds throughout the US". I thought what a horrible idea. What a way to make an already unpleasant experience more unpleasant. Business Insider's headline explains exactly why hospitals will equip rooms with the technology: "Amazon is putting Alexa...
HEALTH
Awesome 92.3

Watch Out For Scammer Charities This Holiday Season

Of course there are a ton of local places in Sedalia to help the needy. And you're going to see a lot of good causes out there. Charities tend to raise a lot of their money this time of year. But it's also open season for SCAMMERS. So if you get a phone call from a charity you don't recognize, watch out. Here are a few signs that it might not be on the up and up.
SEDALIA, MO
North Coast Journal

Nobody Wants to Hench Anymore

Like a lot of business owners, the pandemic forced me to put projects on hold. People weren't traveling to the kinds of international tourist attractions I typically obliterate with a giant laser and they weren't going to fancy galas I could flood with mind-control gas. If I'd seen the toilet paper hoarding coming, I could have done something with that. But instead I had to lay all my henchmen off. For a while, it was just me and my wordless, 8-foot-tall bodyguard Udo rattling around the old volcano hideout.
INDUSTRY
audacy.com

Companies struggling for workers are tailoring schedules to 'when you want to work'

With continued reports of workers requesting to stay at home, going on strike over pay and benefits, and asking for accommodations from their employers, a new report has found that companies are working to tailor schedules around their employees. Companies are confronting demands by hourly workers unlike ever before. Now,...
RETAIL
wosu.org

Lawmakers Want To Let Some Ohio Teens Work Later On School Nights

A bipartisan bill in the Ohio Senate would allow some teenagers to work later on a night prior to going to school the next morning. The bill would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work until 9 p.m. on a school night. Current law states those teenagers have to stop working...
OHIO STATE
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy