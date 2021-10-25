CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Suicide prevention experts say new hotline could save lives

foxlexington.com
 7 days ago

People with 859 area codes will have to...

foxlexington.com

Powell Tribune

Free QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Free QPR Suicide Prevention Training for community members at 7 p.m. in the Powell High School Auditorium. Learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help. Sponsored by the Powell Education Association. Free childcare and food will be provided. RSVP by email to ASCronebaugh@pcsd1.org or 307-764-6186.
POWELL, WY
ABC 4

Live On is a statewide effort to prevent suicide: How can you help save a life?

(Good Things Utah) – Every 5 years, the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition publishes a new plan to prevent suicide in Utah. This plan, released October 21, 2021, focuses on:. Increase access to mental health and behavioral health services. Reduce stigma around mental/behavioral health issues. Create safe environments for schools, workplaces,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Garden City Telegram

Suicide prevention help is available

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Understanding and recognizing the warning signs for suicide and how to get help can help save lives. Individual, relationship, community, and societal factors may influence the risk of suicide. When...
GARDEN CITY, KS
#Suicide Prevention#Hotline#Area Codes
Suffolk News-Herald

Suicide prevention walk outstanding

Friends, neighbors and more joined together to help prevent suicide at the fifth annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Oct. 23 at Bennett’s Creek Park. While walking, these folks helped raise more than $24,000 to help support the work of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which provides help to people who are having thoughts about harming themselves; supports those who have survived suicide attempts or lost someone who took their own life; advocates for suicide prevention; provides research grants; advocates for public policy changes that could improve mental health; and more.
MENTAL HEALTH
wnewsj.com

Working to prevent child suicides

Today, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24. The number of suicides among children and teens has been going up for years now, and the pandemic only threatens to accelerate these alarming trends, and to make racial disparities even worse. It’s why I introduced the Child Suicide Prevention and Lethal Means Safety Act – it would help ensure that nurses, doctors, and mental health professionals have the training and resources they need to identify young people who are risk for suicide, and support them and get them the help they need.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental Health
Health
theburgnews.com

Warning Signs: 5 steps could save a person from suicide

For Eileen Finkenbinder and others touched by suicide, there is unfathomable grief, anger, guilt and other emotional aftershocks. “There are some dark days, and there are so many questions,” said Finkenbinder, a Carlisle resident who lost her 15-year-old son Britton to suicide on Oct. 25, 2018. She is not alone...
CARLISLE, PA
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition to host Suicide Awareness Walk

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a Suicide Awareness Walk Saturday, November 5th at Noon at Thornton Park in Bedford. This annual event is for those who have lost loved ones or know someone who has dealt with loss. These individuals as well as those who struggle with mental illnesses are invited to join the coalition for the walk.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
