Suicide prevention experts say new hotline could save lives

Today, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24. The number of suicides among children and teens has been going up for years now, and the pandemic only threatens to accelerate these alarming trends, and to make racial disparities even worse. It’s why I introduced the Child Suicide Prevention and Lethal Means Safety Act – it would help ensure that nurses, doctors, and mental health professionals have the training and resources they need to identify young people who are risk for suicide, and support them and get them the help they need.
