Suicide prevention experts say new hotline could save lives

So much has happened in the world to cause people to think deeper about their mental well-being and resiliency during difficult times. More than 50% of the population has struggled with a mental health issue at some point in their lives. They can be as disabling as physical conditions and are among the leading causes of disability and mortality in the world. However, we know remarkably little about what causes them, and it is important to identify early signs of mental disorders and respond with preventative measures.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO