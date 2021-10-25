CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

World set to miss goal of $100B climate aid pledged to poor

By FRANK JORDANS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — A target for rich countries to provide poor nations with $100 billion in aid each year to tackle global warming will be missed, officials said Monday, dealing a blow to the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow.

Senior officials from Canada and Germany who were tasked with breaking a deadlock in negotiations ahead of next week's summit announced that current data shows the goal won't be reached until 2023 — three years later than agreed.

“While developed countries have significantly scaled up their support over the last decade, new analysis shows the $100 billion goal was unlikely to have been met in 2020 and is likely to also fall short in 2021 and 2022,” the officials said in a statement.

They expressed confidence that “developed countries can mobilize more than $100 billion per year” from 2024 onward, but that is unlikely to satisfy poor nations, who have insisted that the original target must be met.

“The $100 billion of climate finance is not only a lifeline to poor and vulnerable communities on the front line of a climate crisis they did not cause, it’s also the bare minimum that rich countries need to do to hold up their end of the bargain at COP26," said Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based environmental think tank Power Shift Africa.

Adow warned the plan now submitted to the UK to take to the COP26 talks in Glasgow should not be considered “mission accomplished.”

“Poor nations will not be conned and the leaders of the developed world need to ... get this money on the table if COP26 is going to be a success,” he said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Glasgow idiocy: Climate change isn’t remotely the world’s No. 1 problem

The hype over the Glasgow climate summit is the usual over-the-top nonsense, exemplified by John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, calling it the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.” In reality, it’s a rally for idiocy. Climate change is real but not remotely the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Africa#Climate#Ap#U N#Cop26
WLNS

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies agreed Sunday to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries and made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a Rome summit before the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. While Italian Prime Minister […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
The Independent

Climate, COVID and corporate tax on the G-20 agenda in Rome

The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses gathered Saturday for the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.Italian Premier Mario Draghi welcomed the Group of 20 heads of state to Rome’s Nuvola cloud-like convention center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood, which was sealed off from the rest of the capital. Saturday’s opening session was focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines for key leaders to discuss next steps on Iran’s nuclear program. Italy is hoping the G-20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Rich countries set to miss 100bn dollar annual climate cash target

Wealthy nations will not deliver a long-promised 100 billion dollars a year in climate finance for poor countries until 2023, three years late, a report has found. Public and private finance totalling 100 US billion dollars (£72 billion) a year by 2020 – to help poor countries develop cleanly and cope with the impacts of global warming – was first promised at troubled UN talks in Copenhagen in 2009.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

India, UK to launch global solar grid project at COP26

India and the U.K. will launch a project that aims to create a solar grid connecting countries in different parts of the world at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow Scotland The project, known as the “Green Grids Initiative,” is being initiated by the International Solar Alliance, which was launched by India and France at the 2015 Paris climate conference to promote solar energy. The U.K. and India agreed to join forces in the initiative in May this year.Although solar energy is becoming cheaper than dirtier alternatives, countries cannot rely on it at night and must fall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

U.S. delays global plan to deliver $100B in climate finance

The United States is holding up a process for determining how the world’s richest nations will deliver billions of dollars to poorer countries for combating global warming, according to sources close to the discussions. One major sticking point is whether the U.S. and other nations would have to make up...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Most Europeans Think Governments Will Miss Climate Goals, Poll Finds

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A majority of European Union citizens think their government will fail to tackle climate change, which Europeans view as the biggest challenge facing humanity this century, a survey published by the European Investment Bank on Wednesday showed. Of 27,700 survey respondents in the EU's 27 countries, 58%...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

U.N. Warns World Set for 2.7C Rise on Today's Emissions Pledges

LONDON (Reuters) -Current commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.7 degrees Celsius temperature rise this century, a United Nations report said on Tuesday, in another stark warning ahead of crunch climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop. Governments will be in the spotlight at the COP26...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rich world on course to achieve $100bn climate fund for poor nations – but not until 2023

Rich countries are on course to achieve a long-promised $100bn climate crisis fund for poor nations, a pre-Cop26 study says – but not until 2023.The target is seen as crucial to winning the trust of developing countries to make their own CO2 cutting commitments in Glasgow next week, but stood $20bn short in 2019.Now the study confirms the original target of $100bn by 2020 has been missed, but expresses “confidence that it would be met in 2023”.A disappointed Oxfam said: “This plan claims that rich nations will meet their target three years late.”
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
ENVIRONMENT
q957.com

Netherlands set to miss 2030 climate goals without further action

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will likely miss climate targets set for 2030 unless more is done to curb greenhouse gas emissions quickly, the Dutch government’s climate policy adviser (PBL) said on Thursday. Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the euro zone’s fifth-largest economy will be 38% to 48% lower...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to put climate crisis at heart of Budget after net zero pledge missing from leaks

Rishi Sunak has been urged to put the climate emergency at the heart of his Budget and end suspicions he is resisting the switch to net zero, with the Cop26 summit just days away.The chancellor will unveil measures to raise wages, rescue the NHS, boost skills and improve transport links in a three-year spending settlement setting the battleground for the next general election.He is also expected to continue the decade-long freeze on fuel duty – after prices at the pumps leapt to a record 143p a litre – despite criticism that the move clashes with climate policy.With the post-Covid...
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
68K+
Followers
77K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy