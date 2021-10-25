How I Ditched Debt: Crushing a Goal Leads to Helping Others

Nicole Brun-Cottan’s work as a physical therapist in an intensive care unit is grueling. Her patients are critically ill, many with COVID-19, and she often works with them in their hospital beds because they can’t sit up on their own. At the end of each shift, physically and emotionally exhausted, Nicole heads home—to her mother’s basement. Nicole incurred more than $100,000 in student loan debt to earn her professional credentials. She should be six years away from having the remainder of her debt forgiven under the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was designed to discharge student debt for nurses, teachers, firefighters and others in public service, after 10 years of making qualifying payments. But, like thousands of borrowers, getting on track for that relief has been agonizingly uncertain. Under former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, 98 percent of all borrowers who applied for PSLF were denied. That is about to change.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO