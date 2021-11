Tripods seem to be either lightweight or strong. If they’re versatile, they often compromise on either strength or weight. That’s where the 3 Legged Thing Billy 2.0 comes into play. While it’s built with the beginner in mind, its light weight and versatility are sure to entice working photographers. The tripod is small enough to comfortably travel with or throw in your backpack and go hiking. And it is also sturdy enough for longer exposures. The Billy 2.0 aims to be your go-to travel companion.

