SKID ROW: 'The Atlantic Years 1989-1996' Box Set Due In December

By Blabbermouth
 8 days ago

SKID ROW's most beloved, iconic, and previously hard-to-find releases from the late '80s and early '90s are being released in a brand new box set that is an instant "must-own" for both diehard fans and collectors. The box set highlights the band's global domination and documents the glory days...

antiMUSIC

Skid Row's Early Albums and EPs Remastered For Limited Edition Box Set

Skid Row fans set your calendar for December 3rd. That is the day a new limited edition box set celebrating their Atlantic Records years is set to be released. The new set, entitled "Skid Row: The Atlantic Years 1989-1996 Box Set," will feature newly remastered versions of the band's first three studio albums, as well as the "B-Side Ourselves" EP and the live EP, "Subhuman Beings on Tour."
