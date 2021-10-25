CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy

 7 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A closely watched survey of German business optimism sagged for the fourth...

ISM Report Shows Raw Materials Prices Up, On-Time Delivery Down

The increasing price of inputs, port delays and inventory backlogs reported were consistent with the trends seen in previous reports. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
American distillers look to rebuild business in Europe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — American whiskey producers raised a glass to celebrate a trans-Atlantic agreement to end retaliatory tariffs that sank their sales in Europe. Now comes the challenge of rebuilding brands that were stymied in those ultra-competitive markets during the lengthy trade dispute. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Germany: over 5,000 migrant arrivals from Belarus in October

BERLIN (AP) — German police said on Monday that they registered more than 5,000 unauthorized border crossings last month by people who had arrived from Belarus, marking a significant uptick in the number of arrivals through a new and politically sensitive migration route. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
France offers 1-day reprieve in post-Brexit fishing fight

GLASGOW (AP) — France’s president offered Britain an extra day of negotiations to try to reach a compromise on a troubling post-Brexit fishing spat, hours ahead of a threatened French blockade of British ships and trucks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Harley-Davidson Defies Expectations and Supply Chain Woes

Harley-Davidson beat Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines. Higher-priced motorcycles drove the bike maker's gains. Supply chain disruptions could upset plans for similar gains in the future. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) got a warm welcome from the market after reporting third-quarter financial results that roared past analyst expectations, but...
US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
Will Port Manatee Ease Supply Chain Woes?

With a supply line crisis looming, state officials are openly wooing shippers to send goods from the East into Florida ports. With Port Manatee still the closest U.S. deepwater port to the Panama Canal, could that mean a boon to local logistics?. Port Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras said that’s...
Reinventing steelmaking for a green revolution

In a gleaming new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, steelmaker SSAB is using a new manufacturing method that could revolutionise the highly-polluting industry by eliminating nearly all its CO2 emissions. "We can reduce the CO2 emissions from steelmaking by 90 percent," she adds.
Russia Is No Longer Europe’s Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
Canada economy seen weaker than expected as supply chain woes weigh

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy most likely underperformed expectations in the third quarter amid ongoing supply chain woes and a brutal drought, official data suggested on Friday, prompting analysts to forecast the Bank of Canada could move slower on rate hikes. The economy expanded by 0.4% in...
U.S. posts weak growth on supply chain woes

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period as snarled supply chains and a surge in COVID-19 cases throttled spending and investment. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2% annualized rate following a 6.7% pace in the second...
GE Healthcare supply chain woes: Like 'Whac-A-Mole,' to last into 2022

GE's healthcare unit on Tuesday reported that third-quarter revenues of $4.3 billion decreased 6% organically due to ongoing industrywide supply chain shortages. The supply chain hit to the conglomerate's healthcare division was the biggest of any business unit, GE executives told investors on Tuesday's earnings call, adding they expect disruptions to last through at least the first half of 2022.
Samsung reports 28% jump in profit despite supply chain woes

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posted a 28-percent jump in operating profit on Thursday despite global supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic. The world's top chipmaker saw its operating profit reach 15.8 trillion won ($13.5 billion) for the July-September period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its sales...
