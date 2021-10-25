Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy

The increasing price of inputs, port delays and inventory backlogs reported were consistent with the trends seen in previous reports.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — American whiskey producers raised a glass to celebrate a trans-Atlantic agreement to end retaliatory tariffs that sank their sales in Europe. Now comes the challenge of rebuilding brands that were stymied in those ultra-competitive markets during the lengthy trade dispute.
BERLIN (AP) — German police said on Monday that they registered more than 5,000 unauthorized border crossings last month by people who had arrived from Belarus, marking a significant uptick in the number of arrivals through a new and politically sensitive migration route.
GLASGOW (AP) — France's president offered Britain an extra day of negotiations to try to reach a compromise on a troubling post-Brexit fishing spat, hours ahead of a threatened French blockade of British ships and trucks.
Harley-Davidson beat Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines. Higher-priced motorcycles drove the bike maker's gains. Supply chain disruptions could upset plans for similar gains in the future. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) got a warm welcome from the market after reporting third-quarter financial results that roared past analyst expectations, but...
U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
With a supply line crisis looming, state officials are openly wooing shippers to send goods from the East into Florida ports. With Port Manatee still the closest U.S. deepwater port to the Panama Canal, could that mean a boon to local logistics?. Port Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras said that’s...
In a gleaming new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, steelmaker SSAB is using a new manufacturing method that could revolutionise the highly-polluting industry by eliminating nearly all its CO2 emissions. "We can reduce the CO2 emissions from steelmaking by 90 percent," she adds.
MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spain has accumulated natural gas reserves equivalent to 43 days of consumption, Environment and Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday, one day after Algeria shut supply through one of the two pipelines linking Spain and the North African country. The Algerian authorities have committed...
Supply chain problems and surging energy prices have thrown the spotlight on Russia in 2021. This year, our former Cold War adversary became our second largest foreign supplier of oil. However, some say this is a geopolitical risk for the United States.
It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy most likely underperformed expectations in the third quarter amid ongoing supply chain woes and a brutal drought, official data suggested on Friday, prompting analysts to forecast the Bank of Canada could move slower on rate hikes. The economy expanded by 0.4% in...
U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period as snarled supply chains and a surge in COVID-19 cases throttled spending and investment. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2% annualized rate following a 6.7% pace in the second...
DENVER, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares of oil services firm Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT.N) fell as much as 14% on Wednesday, after third-quarter results missed analyst estimates on logistics problems and higher costs. The hydraulic fracturing services company incurred $12 million in logistics expenses that it could not pass...
GE's healthcare unit on Tuesday reported that third-quarter revenues of $4.3 billion decreased 6% organically due to ongoing industrywide supply chain shortages. The supply chain hit to the conglomerate's healthcare division was the biggest of any business unit, GE executives told investors on Tuesday's earnings call, adding they expect disruptions to last through at least the first half of 2022.
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posted a 28-percent jump in operating profit on Thursday despite global supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic. The world's top chipmaker saw its operating profit reach 15.8 trillion won ($13.5 billion) for the July-September period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its sales...
