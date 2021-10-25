CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

By ALAN SUDERMAN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to...

Russian SolarWinds hackers have a new target: the global tech supply chain

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Microsoft Corp. said the hackers behind the SolarWinds cyberattack are engaged in a fresh campaign to compromise global networks by targeting the tech supply chain, including resellers and providers of cloud technology. Microsoft attributes the...
SolarWinds hackers are going after cloud, managed and IT service providers

Nobelium, the advanced, persistent threat (APT) actor behind the 2020 SolarWinds supply chain attack that served as a springboard for breaching a variety of high-level targets, is targeting organizations via their various service providers. “Nobelium has been attempting to replicate the approach it has used in past attacks by targeting...
Microsoft identifies a second SolarWinds-like attack from Russian based hackers

Companies are still reeling from the sophisticated large scale 2020 SolarWinds attack which affected up to 320,000 businesses in over 190 countries, and it appears there is a second attempt under away. Microsoft has managed to identify a second nascent attack on the horizon that is deploying a similar Trojan-horse...
Russian Hackers Escalate SolarWinds Attacks on Tech Firms, Targeting Dozens of Companies

The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds breach have only escalated their efforts to steal tech companies’ private information, according to Microsoft Corp. researchers. This latest campaign, which began in May, has targeted more than 140 companies, with as many as 14 being successfully breached, the experts said. “This recent activity is another indicator that Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain,” Tom Burt, a corporate vice president for customer security and trust at Microsoft, explained. The SolarWinds breach—in which Russian hackers infiltrated at least a dozen U.S. government agencies—was ultimately blamed on Russia’s foreign intelligence service, prompting President Biden to impose sanctions on Moscow and expel diplomats.
