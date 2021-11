Artificial snow extends the ski season in Michigan and Crystal Mountain will blast the slopes with 14 new snowmaking machines from the Great White North. One of the greatest things about living in Michigan is the four distinct seasons of the year. We get a full dose of rebirth every spring, plentiful but never quite enough long summer days, glorious colors of autumn before the blanket of white falls for a winter that always seems just a few weeks too long for most of us. Others love to get outside year-round, and ski resorts are doing big business in Michigan.

TRAVEL ・ 19 DAYS AGO