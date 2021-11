This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I wrote last week about conversations on-stage at the Most Powerful Women’s Summit in D.C. But what I didn’t write about was the topic that dominated many conversations I had on the sidelines: a broken supply chain. Business leaders were shuttling between Fortune’s event and the White House, briefing an administration that had newly discovered this could be the biggest threat to its economic and political success.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO