It won’t be overstating to say that notches aren’t everybody’s favorite, in fact, it’s one of the most controversial design choices in recent years in the field of tech. Despite the fact that a sizeable population hates seeing notch on their devices, Apple went ahead and introduced it to its newest MacBook Pros. As expected, the Cupertino tech giant is taking a lot of flak even from its fans for the controversial camera housing. Luckily, you can hide the notch in your new MacBook Pro. Well, kind of.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO