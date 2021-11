French developer Dontnod Entertainment has an “unannounced project” in its active pipelines which might possibly be a brand new intellectual property. Taking to Twitter a couple of days ago, online sleuth Faizan Shaikh pointed out that Dontnod Entertainment has been working on an unannounced action-packed role-playing game in Unreal Engine 4. The only other clues to its gameplay include a mention of a “challenge” provided by the antagonists, which may relate to the combat design the developer has been focusing on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO