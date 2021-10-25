Chamber introduces plan for ‘Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration’

ELIZABETHTOWN — There’s a new branding for attracting visitors this coming holiday season.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce shared with members that Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration will replace Warm Southern Christmas, an inaugural event last year that was widely popular. The second annual program kicks off Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 19, and this year includes the second annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show, plus events in Bladenboro, White Lake and Elizabethtown.

The highlights include Christmas parades in Elizabethtown on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. and in Bladenboro on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m., and the Lighting of the Lake on the evening of Dec. 4 at White Lake.

The chamber, in a release and sponsorship plea to merchants, said it would continue to build on the popularity of the Lu Mil Festival of Lights, the Tour of Churches, the Christmas Tree Grove at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, the tree lighting on the lawn of the Bladen County Courthouse, and an elf scavenger hunt among Elizabethtown merchants.

Activities will happen at the farmers market each Saturday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18.