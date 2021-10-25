Everything You Need to Know About the Fall Art Crawl at GARNER Arts Center

The GARNER Arts Center, located in Garnerville, strives to help the members of Rockland County and surrounding communities deepen their appreciation of different art forms in an effort to create shared experiences among diverse audiences. The center’s upcoming event, The Fall Art Crawl, is co-presented with the Haiti Cultural Exchange from Brooklyn, who will be bringing musical acts of the Haitian diaspora to the event. One of the main attractions of the event is the gallery’s current exhibition JONATHAN Demme: Collecting with Abandon, which features more than 100 works of Haitian, Island, and outsider art.

“The GARNER Arts Center is proud to team up with the HCX to bring a greater, three-dimensional presence of Haitian art to this event through music,” says Jesse Heffler, GARNER Art Center’s programs and operations director. “These exciting concerts allow the community to experience a deeper appreciation of the vibrant Haitian culture we see depicted in the exhibition.”

The event is following COVID-19 safety measures to keep all attendees and staff healthy and safe. Masks are required for all indoor activities. Proof of Vaccination or a recent (72 hours) negative COVID test result is required for concert entry on Saturday, Oct. 30.

What can families experience at the Garner Fall Art Crawl?

Fall Art Crawl is the perfect fall event for creative adventure seekers northwest of New York City and in the lower Hudson Valley. People can experience arts immersion in a unique Hudson Valley landmark: the Garner Historic District. Between the stunning art exhibitions, lively concerts, unpredictable pop-up performances, food and drink, and open artist studios, visitors of all ages will find something to enjoy at GARNER during Fall Art Crawl. Plus, visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in a costume parade around the GARNER complex on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2:30pm.

GARNER will be serving several wine and beer varieties from Industrial Arts Brewing Company as well as non-alcoholic options. Ram's Valley, a Caribbean barbecue chef and sauce maker, will be a featured food vendor for both days of the event.

What is the schedule for the GARNER Fall Art Crawl?

Saturday, Oct. 30 is the Night Art Bazaar. This will be a curated experience with vibrant, interactive installations, pop-up performances, food and drink and a high-spirited concert by the Brooklyn-based Haitian ensemble, Fanmi Asòtò. Visitors can also enjoy special nighttime gallery hours for the JONATHAN DEMME: Collecting with Abandon exhibition.