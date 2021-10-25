CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review: A superhero epic

By Richard Devine
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love Marvel, and Guardians of the Galaxy is one of my favorite franchises. As such, the surprise announcement in the summer that the galaxy's finest band of misfits was making it into their very own video game met with two reactions. The first; glee. But that was also met with...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Uncharted director Amy Hennig working on AAA Marvel game

Amy Hennig is a director well-known for her work on the first three games in the Uncharted franchise. Hennig is helming a new studio called Skydance New Media. This studio is now working on a AAA Marvel game that's described as a "blockbuster action-adventure" title. Amy Hennig, best known for...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel#Epic#Xbox Series X#Square Enix#Avengers
windowscentral.com

Age of Empires 4 devs are looking into an Xbox console version

Age of Empires 4 from World's Edge and Relic Entertainment is currently available on PC. In an interview, World's Edge creative director Adam Isgreen indicated that the developers will look into an Xbox console version shortly. Some other Xbox Game Studios titles, like Gears Tactics and Flight Simulator, launched on...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Sony founds PlayStation PC brand for future ports

Sony is beginning to port some of its existing PS4 catalog of games to PC. Previously, these titles were published on Steam under the PlayStation Mobile division. PlayStation recently founded a PlayStation PC LLC brand, which seems to be the publisher for future PC ports. The next PlayStation game coming...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
windowscentral.com

The latest Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer shows off three new maps and locations

Battlefield 2042 is one of the more anticipated shooter games of 2021, and continues the long-running Battlefield franchise. Electronic Arts and DICE want to return to what made older Battlefield games special, with sheer chaos and expansive multiplayer. The latest Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer is here, and showcases stints of...
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Best indie horror games you missed 2021

We love big-budget horror, and many of the games that launched in 2021 joined the ranks of the best Xbox horror games available. With that said, there's plenty of smaller indie games that fly under most players' radar every single year. To that end, we've gathered together some indie horror games you missed in 2021. If you're in the mood for something a bit different, there's sure to be something on this list that'll strike your interest. Every game here is available on PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Random: Microsoft's Kinect finds new life tracking the undead, used by ghost hunters

It's spooky season, also known as Halloween in some circles. Whether you're catching Midnight Mass on Netflix or indulging in the best horror games on Xbox, there's something for everybody in this most petrifying period. There's no better time of year to go ghost hunting either, and that's exactly what H3 Productions recently did over on YouTube.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

New Halo Infinite-inspired Dr. Squatch soap lets you smell like Master Chief

Halo Infinite is the latest saga in Master Chief's adventure, and it's arriving on Dec. 8, 2021. 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have been teaming up with all kinds of companies on unique Halo Infinite-inspired gear and products. The latest collaboration ranks among the strangest, but may be the...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

A new live-action Forza Horizon 5 trailer drops days before release

Forza Horizon 5 is only days away, with early access kicking off on Nov. 5 (and a full release on Nov. 9). Before the game drops, Xbox has released a new live-action trailer for Forza Horizon 5 called "The Getaway Driver." The dramatic trailer is packed with light-hearted action, over-the-top...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite likely won't have map remakes according to 343 Industries

343 Industries has announced that it's unlikely that map remakes will be in Halo Infinite. The reason why is because the developers don't want to keep using the same layouts over and over again, and also don't feel that older maps play well with Halo Infinite's sandbox. The developers do...
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Could Captain America have stopped Thanos before Endgame? Every Marvel fan has an opinion on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and how Thanos and The Snap were maybe not so inevitable. Perhaps if the Avengers had played their cards right to begin with, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame (2019) would’ve been unnecessary, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) defeated and The Blip averted.
MOVIES
The Independent

Avengers: Every Marvel superhero character ranked from worst to best

It’s staggering to think that 10 years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was yet to assemble any Avengers.Now, 24 films later and one TV show later, the series has introduced 27 world-saving characters.After the introduction of the originals – including Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow – it seemed unlikely that characters introduced in future films would rank alongside them. It turns out that assumption was wildly incorrect – thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and the MCU’s first female-led film Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, those originals have been given a run for their money.With...
MOVIES
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
Android Central

The best early Black Friday PS5 deals right now

It's that time of year when we start getting ready for the Black Friday PS5 deals, and you certainly shouldn't be waiting until the day itself if you haven't bagged Sony's new console yet. Since launch last November, the PS5 has never lasted more than a few minutes when it comes into stock, and we expect the feeding frenzy to be no different well into next year.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy