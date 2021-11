Lenovo's Legion 7i gaming laptop (starts at $1,799; $3,269 as tested) has a real need for speed in the configuration we tested, producing best-in-class gaming benchmarks with its Intel Core i9 HK-series CPU and high-wattage Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. It's also been revamped since our last review with a taller 16-inch G-Sync screen and PCI Express Gen 4 storage, and continues to impress with its top-notch build quality and connectivity. That said, its dazzling performance comes with some of the shortest battery life and noisiest cooling fans we've encountered in a late-model laptop. The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 remains our Editors' Choice pick for a well-rounded, high-end gaming rig, mainly for battery-life reasons, but if only the fastest will do, the Legion 7i has no equal.

