Microsoft has just released Terminal Preview 1.12 and the company proudly proclaims that this release is "HUGE!". As you would hope and, indeed, expect, the new version brings with it new features, not least of which is the ability to set it as the default terminal emulator. But this far from being the end of the story. There's also windows restoration, full transparency in Windows 11, and a host of fixes.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO